What Former Ravens Orlando Brown and Brandon Williams Are Saying About Their First Super Bowl

However, Brown's future for next season remains uncertain, and he intends to capture a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, knowing it could be his last game with the Chiefs.

"I was brought there to win a Super Bowl," Brown said. "You don't have too many opportunities like this. When it comes to free agency, that will all take care of itself."

The 33-year-old Williams was drafted by the Ravens in 2013, just a couple months after they won Super Bowl XLVII. He spent his first nine seasons with the Ravens as one of the NFL's premier run stoppers, making the Pro Bowl in 2018. Williams wasn't sure if he would continue playing this season, but when his phone started ringing this fall, he narrowed his choices to the Giants and Chiefs.

Playing for the Giants would have reunited Williams with former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale, but Williams chose Kansas City. He's a Missouri native, which moved Williams closer to family, and he has relationships with former Ravens coaches who are on Kansas City's staff – Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen.

"Me coming here a month ago, I've just been here playing my role, doing my run stopper stuff just making sure I'm needed and when I'm needed I perform," Williams told Max Preston of KSNW TV in Wichita. "I'm just here doing my thing and trying to keep us going."

Williams said he was moved to tears when the Chiefs defeated the Bengals to win the AFC Championship. He's hoping for an even bigger thrill Sunday.