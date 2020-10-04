Orlando Brown Handles Move to Left Tackle; Ronnie Stanley Was Close to Playing

With All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) inactive Sunday, the Ravens did some offensive line shuffling that worked well.

Orlando Brown Jr. moved from right tackle to left tackle. Veteran D.J. Fluker made his first start of the season at right tackle and Lamar Jackson was sacked just once during Baltimore's 31-17 victory.

Coming off a short week, Stanley did not practice Friday and missed his first game of the season. Playing without Stanley is not a scenario the Ravens want, but they adjusted well against Washington. Head Coach John Harbaugh was pleased with how the offensive line adjusted, and he hopes Stanley will return in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"D.J. and Orlando did a tremendous job. [They] adapted on the fly and it speaks volumes for the type of football players they are," Harbaugh said.