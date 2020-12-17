'Out for Blood' vs. 'Too Nice a Guy': How Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell Approach Facing Their Former Jaguars

On Wednesday, he smiled and said he would "love" to feel physically better than he did last week. He wants to be at, or as close as possible, to the top of his game against the Jaguars.

"First things first, I want to win to make sure that we give ourselves the opportunity to go to the postseason," Campbell said. "But naturally, being a competitor, you play on a team for three years, you know all the guys. I'm looking forward to the matchup.

"I've been in contact with a bunch of the guys over there, just because in football, you develop a brotherhood and friendship. So, a lot of those guys I'm real, real tight with. It's going to be fun competing and talking trash along the way and having some fun with the old team."

What's the same about Ngakoue and Campbell's approach is they want to win. There were some tough years in Jacksonville and now they want to help push Baltimore over the hump.