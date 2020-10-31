The Happiest Person After the Yannick Ngakoue Trade? His Mom

"I was a kid in a similar situation as those kids; not having, really, a lot of guidance around the house and having a single mom," Ngakoue said. "You tend to look for guidance outside of that, but it's not always positive. I just wanted to give them a positive light, and just try to brighten their day.

"After the season is over with and I figure out where I will be for the long-term, I'll just have to give back. Hopefully, it is here. Hopefully, it is in Baltimore."

Since flying into BWI late last week, Ngakoue has already driven to Bowie, Md. to visit his mom twice, just to hang out and talk.

On Sunday, Ngakoue will suit up for his first game as a Raven, ironically, against the team he grew up rooting for, the Steelers. It's a huge game in a storied rivalry that Ngakoue has watched and dreamed of from afar.

His mom, however, isn't sure if she'll be at M&T Bank Stadium. Remember, she's a nurse.

"I don't know with the COVID. I have to be honest," she said. "I'll be at his place with [his dog] Seven and I'll watch from there."

Ngakoue is still trying to convince her to come to the game. After all, you never know how manygames and yearshe might have as a Raven. Ngakoue isn't under contract for next year, but you can guess where Chantelly wants Ngakoue to sign.