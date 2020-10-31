The Happiest Person After the Yannick Ngakoue Trade? His Mom

Oct 31, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

103120-Yannick-Thumb
Marlene Chantelly/Marlene Chantelly
Yannick Ngakoue & His Mother Marlene Chantelly

Yannick Ngakoue was trying to get in touch with his mom to tell her that he was being traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Baltimore Ravens, but she wouldn't pick up her phone.

He called seven times. Finally, he texted, "It's an emergency."

Of course, when a mother sees those three words, panic floods her heart. Marlene Chantelly nervously dialed back.

"What's going on?! What happened?!" she said.

"I'm coming back home," Ngakoue replied.

"What do you mean you're coming back home? What happened? You get fired?" Chantelly responded.

"No, I'm coming back home with the Ravens!" Ngakoue said.

With that, she stated crying. And so did he.

"I was so excited. I was soooo excited. I never imagined it could happen, and so soon," Chantelly said, a reference to the mere 12 weeks and six games that Ngakoue spent with the Vikings after the Jacksonville Jaguars finally honored his trade request.

Ngakoue left for Jacksonville in 2016. It was his first time away from home. After growing up in and just outside of Washington, D.C., Ngakoue chose to play college football at the University of Maryland. So when he left to go to the NFL, his rookie adjustment also included homesickness.

Now he's back where he's supposed to be.

"It feels great coming back home. One of the perks for me is being able to be right by my mom," Ngakoue told reporters the day after the trade.

Chantelly was born in the small French Caribbean island of Martinique and went to college in France. She moved to the United States at 22.

She and her two sons, Yannick and older brother William, forged a bond through difficult times living in a tough part in northeast Washington, D.C. Chantelly described it as "not bad, but not good either." There was gang activity around, she said, especially prevalent on their adjacent street.

She sent Ngakoue and his brother to Catholic schools and kept them busy with church every Sunday, after-school programs and, of course, sports.

103120-Yannick-3

"I tried to make sure they stayed away from the background," she said. "Yannick was fun. He was very likeable. Everybody liked him at school – his teachers and the kids. He was very outspoken."

Meanwhile, Chantelly worked two jobs to make ends meet. Ngakoue's father was not reliable and often not in the picture. Chantelly ultimately decided to leave him when Ngakoue was 5 or 6 years old, she remembers.

"That was very tough on Yannick. I know it was," she said. "I think he got so tough because his dad was not there to take care of him. He was upset and angry."

To make ends meet and support her kids, Chantelly worked two jobs. She was a full-time Naval nurse at a military hospital and did part-time night and weekend work as a private duty nurse. She juggled the schedule to allow free time during the day on weekends so she could take her sons to their games.

"She was a person who worked her tail off – double shifts, having a full-time, steady job during the week – and still managing to take me to practice and take me back home, making sure I had a full stomach and things like that," Ngakoue said. "So, she's definitely a major reason why I'm in the shoes I'm in right now."

Ngakoue transferred from Archbishop Carroll to Friendship Collegiate Academy, a school in a rougher part of D.C. with a dirt football field nicknamed "Friendship Beach" but a reputation for churning out gritty, talented Division I football players.

103120-Yannick-1

When it was time to go to college, Florida State badly wanted the four-star recruit who was ranked as the fourth-best outside linebacker in his class. But Mike Locksley, who was then Maryland's offensive coordinator and now the Terps' head coach, took over the recruitment and knew where Ngakoue's heart was.

"He wanted to stay here because of me," Chantelly said. "He refused to go [to Florida State] because of me, because he knew I wouldn't be able to go to his games."

So she went to all of them. She worked Friday nights, then went straight to College Park, back home to sleep for two hours, then back to work through Saturday night. She saw her son break Maryland's single-season sack record and become a major NFL prospect.

103120 Yannick 2

Yet when it was time for the NFL Draft, Ngakoue didn't go until the third round. The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him in the third round, pick No. 69. The Ravens took Boise State linebacker Kamalei Correa at No. 42, which didn't sit well with Ngakoue years later.

Ngakoue has had a chip on his shoulder since entering the league and he's more than proven himself with 42.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles in 69 career games.

But he still wasn't happy because, outside of a magical 2017 season in which he teamed up with current Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell to help give Jacksonville one of the NFL's most dominant defenses, the Jaguars weren't winning all that much.

"He was tired of losing," Chantelly said. "He would say, 'I didn't go to the NFL to lose. I want to win. I want to go to the playoffs. I work so hard to get there, so why be on a team that loses all the time?'

"To be honest with you, I did not think he was going to play this season. It was tough. I could tell he was not happy, very irritated."

103120-Yannick-4

Ngakoue let the Jaguars know that he wanted to be traded, and he said they had an agreement that last year would be his last. But no trade came and Ngakoue grew impatient. Finally, after changing agents and with the season approaching, the Jaguars struck a deal with Minnesota.

Ngakoue said there were talks between the Jaguars and Ravens too, but that a deal couldn't be reached. So off he went to Minnesota.

"Everything happens the way it's supposed to happen, and I love the way it happened now," Ngakoue said.

In late July, Ngakoue returned to Maryland to give out Chromebooks to kids in Prince George's County to assist with remote learning during COVID-19. Little did he know he'd be back about three months later.

"I was a kid in a similar situation as those kids; not having, really, a lot of guidance around the house and having a single mom," Ngakoue said. "You tend to look for guidance outside of that, but it's not always positive. I just wanted to give them a positive light, and just try to brighten their day.

"After the season is over with and I figure out where I will be for the long-term, I'll just have to give back. Hopefully, it is here. Hopefully, it is in Baltimore."

Since flying into BWI late last week, Ngakoue has already driven to Bowie, Md. to visit his mom twice, just to hang out and talk.

On Sunday, Ngakoue will suit up for his first game as a Raven, ironically, against the team he grew up rooting for, the Steelers. It's a huge game in a storied rivalry that Ngakoue has watched and dreamed of from afar.

His mom, however, isn't sure if she'll be at M&T Bank Stadium. Remember, she's a nurse.

"I don't know with the COVID. I have to be honest," she said. "I'll be at his place with [his dog] Seven and I'll watch from there."

Ngakoue is still trying to convince her to come to the game. After all, you never know how manygames and yearshe might have as a Raven. Ngakoue isn't under contract for next year, but you can guess where Chantelly wants Ngakoue to sign.

"That's all I'm praying for. I would be so happy, I'm telling you. It's time," she said. "I hope he's going to stay in Baltimore. Baltimore is a good team."

10/28: Yannick Ngakoue and Dez Bryant Join Ravens Practice

Check out the images from the Ravens' Wednesday practice as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DE Yannick Ngakoue
1 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
2 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dez Bryant
3 / 70

WR Dez Bryant

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
4 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
5 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
6 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dez Bryant
7 / 70

WR Dez Bryant

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
8 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue and G DJ Fluker
9 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue and G DJ Fluker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
10 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dez Bryant
11 / 70

WR Dez Bryant

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue and G DJ Fluker
12 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue and G DJ Fluker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
13 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue
14 / 70

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dez Bryant and WR Marquise Brown
15 / 70

WR Dez Bryant and WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Tyre Phillips
16 / 70

G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone
17 / 70

S Geno Stone

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Ty'Son Williams
18 / 70

RB Ty'Son Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Queen
19 / 70

LB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR/RS Willie Snead IV
20 / 70

WR/RS Willie Snead IV

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
21 / 70

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Brandon Williams
22 / 70

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Pernell McPhee
23 / 70

LB Pernell McPhee

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser
24 / 70

OLB Tyus Bowser

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
25 / 70

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II
26 / 70

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.
27 / 70

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Aaron Adeoye
28 / 70

OLB Aaron Adeoye

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Matt Skura
29 / 70

C Matt Skura

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB L.J. Fort
30 / 70

LB L.J. Fort

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR/RS Willie Snead IV
31 / 70

WR/RS Willie Snead IV

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe
32 / 70

DE Derek Wolfe

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Miles Boykin
33 / 70

WR Miles Boykin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
34 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/C Bradley Bozeman
35 / 70

G/C Bradley Bozeman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins
36 / 70

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
37 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Miles Boykin and S Nigel Warrior
38 / 70

WR Miles Boykin and S Nigel Warrior

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
39 / 70

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Brandon Williams
40 / 70

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Brandon Williams
41 / 70

DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
42 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
43 / 70

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins
44 / 70

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Jihad Ward and G Tyre Phillips
45 / 70

DE Jihad Ward and G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR/RS Willie Snead IV
46 / 70

WR/RS Willie Snead IV

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
47 / 70

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise Brown
48 / 70

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Ellis and DT Brandon Williams
49 / 70

DT Justin Ellis and DT Brandon Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
50 / 70

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins
51 / 70

RB J.K. Dobbins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Sean Culkin
52 / 70

TE Sean Culkin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB L.J. Fort
53 / 70

LB L.J. Fort

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
54 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise Brown
55 / 70

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matthew Judon and G Tyre Phillips
56 / 70

OLB Matthew Judon and G Tyre Phillips

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Nate Hairston
57 / 70

CB Nate Hairston

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
58 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
59 / 70

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Kristian Welch
60 / 70

ILB Kristian Welch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe
61 / 70

DE Derek Wolfe

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
62 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
63 / 70

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jimmy Smith
64 / 70

CB Jimmy Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
65 / 70

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marcus Peters
66 / 70

CB Marcus Peters

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matthew Judon
67 / 70

OLB Matthew Judon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliott
68 / 70

S DeShon Elliott

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
69 / 70

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matthew Judon
70 / 70

OLB Matthew Judon

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jonathan Ogden: Ronnie Stanley Is 'Hopefully the Next Me'

Ravens Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden says Ronnie Stanley has the athleticism and determination to possibly reach Canton one day.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (5-1) face the NFL's only unbeaten team, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) in a critical AFC North matchup between longtime rivals.
news

Honor Rows: Girl Scout Troop 1093

From organizing food collection drives for food insecure families, to advocating for youth health & wellness, Girl Scout Troop 1093 of Central Maryland remains committed as youth leaders and philanthropic ambassadors.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

No one can dispute the Ravens' or Steelers' quarterback decisions. Ronnie Stanley is an example of why you wait years to grade drafts.
news

SociaLight: Anthony Levine Sr. Votes for the First Time 

The Ravens have made a push to promote voting, and they and players from around the NFL are following through.
news

Ravens Feel Like Family to Ronnie Stanley

The bond that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley feels with his teammates and the Ravens organization played a huge part in his decision to sign his contract extension.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Running back Mark Ingram II (ankle) is doubtful after not practicing all week. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable.
news

What the Steelers Are Saying This Week

Want to know what Pittsburgh is saying about the Ravens and their plans for Sunday? Here's Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and more.
news

Know Before You Go to M&T Bank Stadium

If you're one of the lucky fans going to Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game, here's what you need to know.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

See who media members are picking to win the Week 8 game between the rival Ravens and Steelers.
news

Late for Work 10/30: Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers

John Harbaugh and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will make history Sunday. Brian Billick and Bill Cowher weigh in on the Ravens-Steelers rivalry. The Ravens reportedly talked to the Vikings about wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Irv Smith Jr. Wide receiver Golden Tate would be a good fit for the Ravens.

Advertising