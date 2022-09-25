Oz the Mentalist Visits Ravens, Envisions Super Bowl Win Over Falcons

The Ravens beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LVII?
Let's hope Oz the Mentalist isn't just reading minds, but also prophetic.
Oz Pearlman, known as Oz the Mentalist, visited the Under Armour Performance Center during training camp to blow some minds.
ESPN had a camera in the room and aired a portion of the visit during its Week 3 Sunday NFL Countdown.
Oz the Mentalist invited Lamar Jackson to come to the front of the room. He asked another player, Ja'Wuan James to name any team in the NFC and he picked the Falcons.
Oz the Mentalist said the two teams would meet in the Super Bowl and he asked Jackson to predict the final score. Jackson said 35-14 – a blowout.
Not only did they take a guess at the final score. Oz the Mentalist also had another player, wide receiver Binjimen Victor, predict who would perform at halftime. He said Kodak Black (Jackson's favorite rapper).
When Jackson opened a sealed envelope, inside was a write-up on the Ravens defeating the Falcons in Super Bowl LVII, by a final score of 35-14, with Justin Bieber being scratched for Black. The Ravens meeting room exploded with disbelief.
The Ravens have the "Wizard of Oz" in former general manager Ozzie Newsome, but let's hope this Oz is even more powerful in 2022.