Oz the Mentalist invited Lamar Jackson to come to the front of the room. He asked another player, Ja'Wuan James to name any team in the NFC and he picked the Falcons.

Oz the Mentalist said the two teams would meet in the Super Bowl and he asked Jackson to predict the final score. Jackson said 35-14 – a blowout.

Not only did they take a guess at the final score. Oz the Mentalist also had another player, wide receiver Binjimen Victor, predict who would perform at halftime. He said Kodak Black (Jackson's favorite rapper).

When Jackson opened a sealed envelope, inside was a write-up on the Ravens defeating the Falcons in Super Bowl LVII, by a final score of 35-14, with Justin Bieber being scratched for Black. The Ravens meeting room exploded with disbelief.