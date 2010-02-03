Ozzie Concedes Upgrades Needed at WR

Baltimore's receivers notched 12 catches over the final three games of the 2009 season. Only Derrick Mason, who is currently an unrestricted free agent considering retirement, surpassed 500 yards receiving during the regular season.

"We got to get better because if we ever get involved in a shootout, I want to win the shootout," Newsome said. "I want to be able to win a game like that and be able to win a 6-0 game too. That's my goal."

Newsome is leaving his options open, as he says. "If we can improve our football team, then we will do it," he said.

That even includes potentially trading the Ravens' first-round draft pick for an established wide receiver, Newsome conceded. Baltimore's track record is building from within the Draft, however, so that option is unlikely.

Signing or trading for a wide receiver comes at a cost as NFL teams must constantly balance where they allot their money. While the Ravens would love to significantly bolster the team at the wide receiver position, they aren't willing to drop off in other areas in order to do that.

"Each year it's going to be something," Newsome said. "I could say we need a playmaker outside, yes. But we need some other things to help us to make sure that we can compete to be in the Super Bowl also."