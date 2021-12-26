Patrick Mekari Active vs. Bengals, Blocking for Josh Johnson

Dec 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122621-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: G/C Patrick Mekari; Right: FB/DL Patrick Ricard

The Ravens are down to their third-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, but at least they'll have their starting offensive line intact for Sunday's crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari is active and will return as the starting right tackle after a two-game absence with a hand injury. Mekari has played at a high level for much of the season, despite battling through injuries, and his presence will help the Ravens deal with Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Mekari is also a strong run blocker, and the Ravens may depend heavily on their running game with Johnson making an emergency start with Lamar Jackson (ankle) injured and Tyler Huntley (Reserve/COVID-19 list) unavailable.

However, one of the Ravens' most important run blockers won't be available, as fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is out run for the third straight game. Ricard was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season, and his versatility as someone who can be moved around various formations makes him a key to Baltimore's offense.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) is active and will return after missing last week's game against the Green Bay Packers and playing just six snaps against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. If Campbell is healthy enough to play regularly in the defensive line rotation, his presence will help the shorthanded Ravens defend Bengals running back Joe Mixon, the NFL's second-leading rusher.

Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) is inactive, meaning James Proche II is likely to take over as the returner. Duvernay has also seen his offensive role grow in recent weeks, but the Ravens did get Sammy Watkins off the Reserve/COVID-19 list late in the week to help make up for Duvernay's absence.

The Ravens' offensive line won't have its usual depth, as Tyre Phillips (knee) is inactive and Ben Powers (foot) was ruled out Friday. Jackson, who did not make the trip to Cincinnati, and outside linebacker Daelin Hayes are also inactive.

The Ravens still have 10 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list from the 53-man roster, and they will all not be able to play in Cincinnati: Huntley,outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Geno Stone and tight end Josh Oliver.

Baltimore activated nine players from the practice squad this weekend as COVID-19 replacements: quarterback Kenji Bahar, defensive back Robert Jackson, safety Tony Jefferson, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, nose tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle/guard Khalil McKenzie, safety Jordan Richards, linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Daryl Worley. Tight end Tony Poljan was also activated from the practice squad with a standard gameday elevation.

For the Bengals, who enter this game with most of their starting lineup almost completely intact, starting inside linebacker and leading tackler Logan Wilson was ruled out on Friday. Cincinnati's other inactives are defensive end Khalid Kareem, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, running back Trayveon Williams, wide receiver Trenton Irvin, and offensive tackle Fred Johnson.

