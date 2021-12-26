Patrick Mekari Active vs. Bengals, Blocking for Josh Johnson

However, one of the Ravens' most important run blockers won't be available, as fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is out run for the third straight game. Ricard was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season, and his versatility as someone who can be moved around various formations makes him a key to Baltimore's offense.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) is active and will return after missing last week's game against the Green Bay Packers and playing just six snaps against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. If Campbell is healthy enough to play regularly in the defensive line rotation, his presence will help the shorthanded Ravens defend Bengals running back Joe Mixon, the NFL's second-leading rusher.

Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) is inactive, meaning James Proche II is likely to take over as the returner. Duvernay has also seen his offensive role grow in recent weeks, but the Ravens did get Sammy Watkins off the Reserve/COVID-19 list late in the week to help make up for Duvernay's absence.

The Ravens' offensive line won't have its usual depth, as Tyre Phillips (knee) is inactive and Ben Powers (foot) was ruled out Friday. Jackson, who did not make the trip to Cincinnati, and outside linebacker Daelin Hayes are also inactive.

The Ravens still have 10 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list from the 53-man roster, and they will all not be able to play in Cincinnati: Huntley,outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, safety Geno Stone and tight end Josh Oliver.

Baltimore activated nine players from the practice squad this weekend as COVID-19 replacements: quarterback Kenji Bahar, defensive back Robert Jackson, safety Tony Jefferson, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, nose tackle Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle/guard Khalil McKenzie, safety Jordan Richards, linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Daryl Worley. Tight end Tony Poljan was also activated from the practice squad with a standard gameday elevation.