Patrick Mekari's Back Injury Shouldn't Keep Him Out for 'Extended Period' 

The Ravens are dealing with another injury on their offensive line as Ravens center Patrick Mekari suffered a back injury in the first half of Sunday's Week 16 game and did not return.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Mekari's back "tightened up" and will be further evaluated.

"I don't think we think it's going to be anything that'll keep him out for an extended period, but we'll always have to look at a back [injury] and see," Harbaugh said.

Mekari went to the sideline in the first half and was originally deemed questionable to return. With the Ravens holding a big halftime lead, Mekari was ruled out.

Mekari started the past four games at center, taking over for Matt Skura after he had troubles with his snaps. Mekari has played very well and the Ravens' offensive line has been a big reason for the team's offensive resurgence.

Skura stepped back in for Mekari and had a couple off-target snaps early, but they were handled by Lamar Jackson. Skura got it under control and the Ravens continued their strong day on the ground with 249 rushing yards.