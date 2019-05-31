Patrick Onwuasor Embraces Leadership Role at Inside Linebacker 

Knowing that Mosley would be a free agent this offseason, Onwuasor anticipated transitioning into a larger role. He watched how Mosley handled things when teammates looked to him for direction, and Onwuasor and Mosley still talk frequently on the phone. Onwuasor values the advice and feels ready for the challenge.

“It kind of is enjoyable,” Onwuasor said. “The guys look up to you…everybody turns to you for direction if they need to know where they need to go.

“It’s still kind of weird (not playing next to Mosley), but we have great guys – Kenny Young, Chris Board, guys ready to play. They’re communicating as well, too. Sometimes, I might forget something and Kenny already said it, or Chris Board already said it, so that way, it relieves a little pressure off of me so that way we can play fast.”

Onwuasor has come a long way since he joined the Ravens three years ago and wasn’t sure he would make the roster. But Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale always believed in Onwuasor’s ability and frequently exhorted him to play with more confidence.

Now as an established player, Onwuasor’s confidence has never been higher.