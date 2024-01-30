Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Safety Geno Stone is in a different situation as a younger player who is looking for a full-time starting role. After leading the AFC with seven interceptions, Stone feels like he put himself on the map and is waiting to see whether other teams see the same.

"I'm just going to wait and see. It's something I'll have to talk to my agent [about] and we'll talk with teams about. I'm not going to think about it right now. At the end of the day, I know where my value is and stuff like that, but it is what it is. I appreciate this organization. My role is my role here, and whatever options I have next, whatever it is – if I'm here or not here or somewhere else – at the end of the day, I'll still be me."