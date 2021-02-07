Patrick Queen Reacts to Third-Place Finish in Rookie of the Year Voting

Patrick Queen was one of the NFL's best defensive rookies, and it appears he will use the voting results for Defensive Rookie of the Year as motivation.

Queen finished third in the voting behind the winner, defensive Chase Young of the Washington Football Team, and safety Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers, who finished second during the voting for the award announced Saturday night.

Young won by a wide margin with 42 ½ votes among the national panel of writers and broadcasters, followed by Young (4 ½ votes) and Queen (two votes). Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was the only other rookie to receive a vote with one.