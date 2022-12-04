Patrick Queen Leaves With Thigh Bruise, X-Rays Negative

Ravens starting linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off during the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the Broncos, but X-rays taken were negative, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. No immediate timetable was given for Queen's return.

"Patrick Queen has a thigh bruise," Harbaugh said. "The X-rays were negative, so that was very good news."

Queen went down after attempting to make a tackle on Broncos running back Latavius Murray and remained on the ground for several minutes being examined by medical personnel. As concerned teammates looked on, Queen was assisted onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

A first-round pick in 2020, Queen has never missed a game in three seasons and is having his best year. He had nine tackles before leaving Sunday's game, and he leads the team with 85 tackles, including a career-high four sacks.

Queen has taken his game to another level since the Ravens acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith at last month's trade deadline. During Baltimore's 13-3 victory against the Panthers in Week 11, Queen had a season-high 12 tackles.