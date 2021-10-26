Patrick Queen Welcomes Position Switch, Just Wants to Improve

With Josh Bynes now as the MIKE linebacker, it also means less snaps for Queen. He went from playing 94% of the defensive snaps over the first four games to 43% of the snaps Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, Queen was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after playing the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 5. He blasted former LSU college teammate Joe Burrow for a sack/forced fumble and returned another fumble for a touchdown.

It's a tough transition for the 2020 first-round pick to make, but it's one he's handling with grace and approaching with optimism.

"It's what I used to play at LSU, so I kind of had a feel to it," Queen said. "And just being alongside somebody that's been in the league a long time, it helps me a little bit. It's a confidence thing. I just got to go out there and play the game that I know I can play at a high level."

According to Pro Football Focus, Queen's 10 missed tackles this year are tied for the seventh-most in the league. Queen has shown his ferocity as a hitter, but it's the more routine tackles that he needs to make more consistently.