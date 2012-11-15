Pernell McPhee Says He's 100 Percent

Nov 15, 2012 at 06:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_McPhee_news.jpg


The Ravens could be close to getting a key piece back along their defensive front.

Starting defensive end Pernell McPhee says that he's 100 percent healthy after sitting out the last two weeks with a thigh injury.

"I feel like I'm ready, I feel like I'm 100 percent," McPhee told media Thursday.

The second-year defender returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. It was the first time he's practiced since the week prior to the Texans game on Oct. 21.

"He's getting closer," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. "We'll see how he does this week."

McPhee hasn't played in nearly a month (including the bye week), and he said that the time off has helped the healing process. It also provided an opportunity to allow lingering knee issues to improve after having offseason knee surgery.

"It helped me out a lot," McPhee said. "The first time I went out to practice yesterday and I didn't have on a knee brace and I felt very comfortable going out running the drills, during one-on-one drills, doing individual drills."

Prior to his time off, McPhee said that the injuries limited his explosiveness.

After getting some work in on Wednesday, McPhee is starting to see the explosiveness return.

"I think the quickness is back because we were out doing drills and coach told me I look pretty good and I was moving pretty good so I think it's coming back," he said.

Getting him back in the lineup could come at the right time for the Ravens, who are also dealing with the injury to Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder), who sat out Sunday's game. Ngata was also a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The return of McPhee and Ngata would be critical for the Ravens, especially after starting cornerback went down with a groin injury and had surgery this week. Getting a pass rush on Steelers backup quarterback Byron Leftwich will be key, and could help soften the blow of Smith's injury.

"As long as I get back healthy, we get [Terrell] Suggs and [Paul] Kruger one-on-ones on the outside, and me and Haloti take care of the middle, I think we will be able to hold up on the back end," McPhee said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Offensive Coordinator Search

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Ravens Feel They're Close to Building a Champion

After making the playoffs with a strong nucleus returning, the Ravens feel close to having all the pieces they need to win a championship.

news

Late for Work 1/23: Reported Interview Requests Show Focus on Improving Passing Attack

'Difficult roster decisions' lie ahead for GM Eric DeCosta. Media gave props to Ravens defense after watching Bengals bully the Bills in the Divisional round. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah mocks QB to Ravens in Round 1; analysts from CBS Sports go in different directions.

news

50 Words or Less: No Doubt About Ravens' Intent With Lamar Jackson

Those expecting a major offensive shift may be disappointed, but shouldn't be. The wide receiver upgrade is a tricky one.

news

Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens will look to add playmakers and depth at wide receiver after a season of injuries and lack of production.

news

Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Coordinator Search, Tweets About Pro-Style Offense

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's sure Jackson will 'have some input along the way.'

news

Ravens Want to Hold Onto Offensive Identity and Some Scheme, But Still Evolve

Head Coach John Harbaugh wants to keep some of the Greg Roman scheme and is thrilled to have most of the offensive talent returning.

news

Eric DeCosta's Take on Pending Free Agents And Other Roster Decisions

GM Eric DeCosta gave his thoughts on the prospects of Marcus Peters, Ben Powers, Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Chuck Clark and more players who could return.

news

Ravens Give Encouraging Health Update on Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is 'going to be ready really soon to run full speed,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

news

Late for Work 1/20: Looking at Potential Candidates for Next Offensive Coordinator

Does the Ravens offense have an identity crisis? Greg Roman is the 'perfect candidate' for the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

news

Ravens Still Strongly Hope to Sign Lamar Jackson to Long-Term Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he remained optimistic that the Ravens will sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract extension this offseason.

news

Greg Roman Leaves to Pursue Other Opportunities

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman led some of the most successful offenses in Ravens history, but Baltimore will be looking for a new OC.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising