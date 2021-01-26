With the NFL Scouting Combine canceled due to COVID-19, the Senior Bowl is the premier scouting event of the offseason.

It is the only place where prospects from multiple schools will be in attendance, and a chance for coaches, general managers and scouts to get face-to-face time with the prospects.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta traveled to Mobile, Ala. Monday afternoon, as Baltimore will get a better feel for the top seniors in this year's draft class. The Ravens have a rich history of drafting players they meet at the Senior Bowl, and this year will be no different.

Baltimore's contingent will be looking at every position group, but given the team's needs, it would seem outside linebacker, wide receiver, interior offensive line and defensive line top the list.

With that in mind, here are players to watch at the 2021 Senior Bowl:

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida