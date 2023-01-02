Poe Makes His Return From Injured Drumstick

The Ravens got another team member back before their postseason push: Poe.
Poe returned for "Sunday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. He was wheeled onto the field in a wheelchair, then popped up to his feet to the roar of the crowd.
Poe was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 after suffering a "serious injury to his drumstick" during a preseason halftime game of the Mascot Classic, a contest between youth football players and several local mascots.
Poe was carted off the field and concern about his condition poured in. The Ravens initially believed, after tests, that Poe would be done for the season. However, he's made a spectacular return for Baltimore's regular-season home finale.
After 14 years out of the game, Edgar and Allen came out of retirement to step in for Poe during the 2022 season.