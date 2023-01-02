Poe Makes His Return From Injured Drumstick

Poe was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 after suffering a "serious injury to his drumstick" during a preseason halftime game of the Mascot Classic, a contest between youth football players and several local mascots.

Poe was carted off the field and concern about his condition poured in. The Ravens initially believed, after tests, that Poe would be done for the season. However, he's made a spectacular return for Baltimore's regular-season home finale.