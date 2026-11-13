Poe's Pups - Calhan

This handsome boy is a total gentle giant with a heart as big as he is. Calhan is an affectionate, easygoing guy who has fully embraced his role as an oversized lap dog who genuinely believes he belongs in your lap! He has a wonderful balance of playful energy and relaxed companionship.

Cal is spending time in a foster home and has been a wonderful houseguest. He is completely house-trained, does great when left alone in his crate and gets along with his foster dog sister, Rousey.

Cal has a wonderful relationship with Rousey. The two sleep, cuddle, and play together like two peas in a pod. Cal's goofy rolling-around routine is often his invitation for Rousey to join the fun. He has met other dogs at BARCS, as well and does best with polite, gentle canine friends. His foster home experience shows that he can enjoy both relaxing and playing alongside another dog.

Cal absolutely loves people and has been wonderful with children. He recently spent time at the park where some kids played with him, and he has previously done very well around elementary-school-aged children at a busy social gathering. He enjoys meeting people and has shown himself to be a friendly, gentle, and good-natured guy.

He loves playing with balls, rope toys, and various chew toys, and one of his funniest habits is rolling around on the grass and carpet. It seems to be his version of the zoomies!

Cal is also a fantastic companion for any adventure. He attended a food truck event with lots of people, food, and noise and he was cool as a cucumber. He has also enjoyed outings around town and continues to show that he can take new experiences in stride. He is an enthusiastic walker and may pull at the beginning because he is excited to get moving.

Cal is food motivated and is currently happily eating kibble without wet food. He has also enjoyed tasty treats like sliced apples, and his foster continues to discover new things he enjoys. He is working on his "in your house" cue and continues to learn through everyday life with his foster family.