News & Notes: Jesse Minter 'Very Impressed' By How Fast Jacoby Brissett Has Learned

Jacoby Brissett's intense preparation for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers has paid off, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.
The 11-year veteran quarterback has showed his professionalism by working hard to prepare for his Ravens debut since his trade from the Arizona Cardinals was finalized on Nov. 6. He has worked diligently before and after practices to master the playbook and rapidly build chemistry with teammates.
Minter knew of Brissett's stellar reputation before he arrived, but the coach has learned even more seeing the process firsthand.
"The stuff you heard about was just like, 'Hey, he's a veteran presence and a real pro,'" Minter said following Saturday's practice. "Obviously, he's been around different systems and things like that. I would just say, I'm very, very impressed with how fast he's learned what we're doing."
Apparently, Brissett has aced his “crash course” with the Ravens. Minter said practices had been efficient throughout the week.
"Practice didn't operate at any sort of different level for having a guy that literally just got here," Minter said. Major credit to him, the work that he's put in, his ability to work with the coaches and players and get on the same page in a short amount of time. That doesn't guarantee anything but just excited to see him operate on Monday."
Ravens Feel Rejuvenated for Monday's Game
The Ravens haven't played since Nov. 5, and the extended break has them entering Monday's game feeling refreshed.
"I just feel like the team is refreshed, and I think that there's just a focus on our identity and nothing else, and just what we want to be," Minter said. "I appreciate the work and the focus and the leadership that we've had this week…now it's less talk about it and more about taking it to Monday."
Minter feels the 10-day gap between games came at an opportune time, as Baltimore has dealt with injuries amid a four-game losing streak.
"When you go through a little bit of a tough stretch, what we've went through the last couple weeks, to have a couple days to mentally sort of take your mind off it and refocus (helps)," Minter said.
Minter on Why He Issued Statement Regarding Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury
Minter was asked why he issued a statement regarding Lamar Jackson’s thumb injury.
"Really just to kind of get it out there, what happened," Minter said. "Less speculation of timelines and what happened and things like that. Lamar and I are very much on the same page with the whole thing."
Minter did not go into more detail about the date of the surgery or Jackson's timeline when asked.
"The surgery happened, and the timeline is the timeline," Minter said.
New Kicker Riley Patterson Has Enjoyed a Strong Week
Veteran kicker Riley Patterson will make his Ravens debut after being signed earlier in the week. Minter believes the 27-year-old Patterson will benefit from his previous NFL experience, having made 97 field goals for six different teams during his career.
Minter was 7-of-9 this season with the Miami Dolphins.
"(He's) had a really good week," Minter said. "This is a guy that's made some big kicks [and] that's kicked well. He's obviously been in a bunch of different scenarios. He's kicked in warm weather and cold weather. He's made big kicks
"He's a guy that's done it — the moment's not going to be too big. I expect him to kick really well for us on Monday."