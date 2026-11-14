News & Notes: Jesse Minter 'Very Impressed' By How Fast Jacoby Brissett Has Learned

Jacoby Brissett's intense preparation for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers has paid off, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.

The 11-year veteran quarterback has showed his professionalism by working hard to prepare for his Ravens debut since his trade from the Arizona Cardinals was finalized on Nov. 6. He has worked diligently before and after practices to master the playbook and rapidly build chemistry with teammates.

Minter knew of Brissett's stellar reputation before he arrived, but the coach has learned even more seeing the process firsthand.

"The stuff you heard about was just like, 'Hey, he's a veteran presence and a real pro,'" Minter said following Saturday's practice. "Obviously, he's been around different systems and things like that. I would just say, I'm very, very impressed with how fast he's learned what we're doing."

Apparently, Brissett has aced his “crash course” with the Ravens. Minter said practices had been efficient throughout the week.