Transcript: Press Conference (11/14/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[I] appreciate you guys being here today, on a Saturday. [I'm] excited for this opportunity for our team. [We] had a really good week. It's about taking preparation to the field now. Taking the way we prepared, taking the mentality that we've had [and] taking it to Monday night. That's what we'll focus on over these next couple days [as we're] getting ready for it, and [we're] excited about the challenge. The one update [I have is Jaylinn] Hawkins will be out this game. [I] just [wanted] to throw that out there. He's been able to work back in a little bit this week, and hopefully we'll get him rolling next week."

Now that QB Jacoby Brissett's been here for a little over a week, what has stood out about him that maybe you weren't as familiar with? What you had heard about him, compared to getting to know him a little bit now? (Luke Jones) "The stuff you heard about [Jacoby Brissett] was just like, 'Hey, [he's a] veteran presence [and a] real pro.' Obviously, he's been around different systems and things like that. I would just say, [I'm] very, very impressed with how fast he's learned what we're doing. I don't sit in every offensive meeting, but just the fact that the work that he put in over the weekend and the work that he put in kind of leading up to Wednesday [because] practice didn't operate at any sort of different level for having a guy that literally just got here. He made some really nice plays [and] some really nice throws. There's maybe some timing things that we went back over a couple times, but for the most part [it was] such a clean operation for a guy that just got here. [I give] major credit to him and just the work that he's put in, his ability to learn, his ability to work with the coaches and the players and kind of get on the same page in a short amount of time. That doesn't guarantee anything, but [I'm] just excited to see him operate on Monday."

We saw the statement on QB Lamar Jackson. What compelled you to kind of issue that? Secondly, have you had the chance to talk with him after the surgery? (Brian Wacker) "[I issued the statement] really just to kind of get it out there of what happened, again [so there's] less speculation of timelines and what happened and things like that. Lamar [Jackson] and I are very much on the same page with the whole thing. [I'll] leave it at that."

Can you clarify when the surgery was exactly? There's been a little discrepancy about timing. (Sam Cohn) "The surgery happened, and the timeline is the timeline."

Throughout the week we've seen some of the new pre-practice stuff. Just curious how you feel like that might be able to translate for Monday? (Sam Cohn) "Again, I think when you have a couple days you really just – and this is to me an overarching philosophy – you're always looking at things. You're always trying to find a way to – you're not necessarily trying to change the major elements of how you operate, but you're always looking for maybe small improvements and gaining small things in the margins. It was just really like, 'Hey, [this is] a way to make sure that from a physical standpoint that the guys are warmed up enough and moving enough and have done enough things to really go into individual ready to practice and ready to attack.' So, it's nothing more than that. Again, we had a chance to look at a lot of those types of things over a couple [day] break, and so we'll see how it goes."

On Monday, you talked about the mental and physical reset for the players over the long weekend. In this week in preparation, what did you see from them? What stood out from them? (Ryan Mink) "We have a bunch of guys that want to do well, that want to win and that want to obviously put a good product out there. Again, when you go through a little bit of a tough stretch, I think for us, [with] what we've went through the last couple weeks, and then to have a couple days to mentally sort of take your mind off of it and refocus, especially physically after a short week, to build in a few extra days. I just feel like the team is refreshed, and I think that there's just a focus on our identity and nothing else, and just what we want to be. And we don't talk – we do, obviously, we talk about it, and we want it to be really, really crystal clear to our guys of what we're after in all three phases, but now [it's time to] go out there and do that. So, I appreciate the work and the focus and the leadership that we've had this week, and again, now it's less talk about it and more about taking it to Monday."

It was kind of a crazy week with everything that went on at kicker. What kind of stood out about K Riley Patterson as he prepares to kick for you Monday night? (Luke Jones) "[Riley Patterson] has had a really good week. Again, this is a guy that's made some big kicks [and] that's kicked well. He's obviously been in a bunch of different scenarios. He's kicked in warm weather [and] cold weather. He's made big kicks. I think he made a huge kick late in the season in Pittsburgh at one time. So, that is what it is, and [he is] a guy that's done it — the moment's not going to be too big. I expect him to kick really well for us on Monday."

Could RB Adam Randall be activated potentially? (Brian Wacker) "I think there's potential for that, whether it's this week or next week. I think our window goes up until next week, and we'll kind of see where it's at over these next couple days."

Do you expect RB Adam Randall to play at some point this season? (Jonas Shaffer) "Again, I think we'll make sure that whatever's best for the 53 [-man roster], that's what shakes out."