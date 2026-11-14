Ravens Rule Out Jaylinn Hawkins for Monday Night

It would be a stretch to say the Ravens are healthy considering that new quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his debut with Lamar Jackson on the shelf for 6-to-10 weeks with a thumb injury.

However, of those on the 53-man roster, the Ravens only have one player ruled out for "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Jesse Minter said safety Jaylinn Hawkins won't play on Saturday, meaning he'll miss a fourth game due to a knee injury. Hawkins returned to practice this week at limited capacity.

"He's been able to work back in a little this week and hopefully we'll get him rolling next week," Minter said.

Hawkins played 81% of the Ravens' defensive snaps before his injury and had 30 tackles through the first six games. His return could have opened up more opportunities to shake up snaps in the secondary.

The only other Raven whose game status is in limbo per Saturday's injury report is rookie running back Adam Randall (neck/hamstring), who is listed as questionable. Randall has yet to play in the regular season.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) and guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder) were the only other Ravens on the 53-man roster to miss some practice time due to injury this week, as both were limited on Thursday. Veterans Calais Campbell and left tackle Ronnie Stanley also got rest days on Saturday.