Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Houston Texans (3-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Last week, the Texans torched the Los Angeles Chargers in a 22-point win, while the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints by one in overtime.

Neither team has been effective at running the ball, but the pass game is where this contest could be decided. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had 384 yards and five touchdowns against L.A., will face a Browns defense that's allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards this season.

On the other side, Houston has gotten a lot better at pressuring the quarterback in recent weeks. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is on track to start after missing the Saints game due to a concussion, leads league in sacks taken.

Figuring out who to root for his complicated. Any loss for a divisional opponent is helpful to the Ravens, but the Texans are directly behind Baltimore in the Wild Card race.

If the Browns win, they'd further separate themselves from the Ravens in the division standings. If the Texans win, the Ravens could tie the Browns in the division standings if they defeat the Chargers on Monday night. Consider the latter scenario the more beneficial one for Baltimore.