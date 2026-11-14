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Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Nov 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

WhotoRootfor1114

Entering Week 10, the Ravens (4-5) are on the outside looking in, but still part of the AFC playoff race.

Despite suffering a fourth straight loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, other teams around the Ravens in both the AFC North and AFC Wild Card standings fell, too.

Baltimore has a chance to right the ship against the Chargers and could move up the playoff standings depending on other results around the league.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 10.

Detroit Lions (6-2) vs. New England Patriots (5-4)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., FOX

The Lions have won four straight games, while the Patriots are coming off a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit's offense, which started the season red-hot, has scored just 58 points over its past three games. Quarterback Jared Goff was held under 200 passing yards in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024.

Sunday's game in Munich offers a chance to bounce back. In its past two losses, New England allowed a combined 680 passing yards to Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jordan Love of the Packers.

Ravens fans will hope for an offensive revival from the Lions that could knock the Patriots down the AFC Wild Card standings.

Root for: Lions

Houston Texans (3-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Last week, the Texans torched the Los Angeles Chargers in a 22-point win, while the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints by one in overtime.

Neither team has been effective at running the ball, but the pass game is where this contest could be decided. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had 384 yards and five touchdowns against L.A., will face a Browns defense that's allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards this season.

On the other side, Houston has gotten a lot better at pressuring the quarterback in recent weeks. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is on track to start after missing the Saints game due to a concussion, leads league in sacks taken.

Figuring out who to root for his complicated. Any loss for a divisional opponent is helpful to the Ravens, but the Texans are directly behind Baltimore in the Wild Card race.

If the Browns win, they'd further separate themselves from the Ravens in the division standings. If the Texans win, the Ravens could tie the Browns in the division standings if they defeat the Chargers on Monday night. Consider the latter scenario the more beneficial one for Baltimore.

Root for: Texans

Seattle Seahawks (5-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

After trading quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the Raiders will hand the reigns on offense to Fernando Mendoza, this year's top-overall draft pick, for his first career start.

Unfortunately for Mendoza, his NFL debut will come against a Seattle defense that's allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL this season. Ravens fans will hope for the Seahawks makes it a rough start for the rookie and Las Vegas to drop in the standings.

Root for: Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Which offensive strength will win out on "Sunday Night Football?" Pittsburgh's run game, led by surging running back Jaylen Warren, has been extremely efficient. Cincinnati's passing attack, meanwhile, has been on fire in recent weeks, as quarterback Joe Burrow is making a strong case for MVP.

It's worth noting that the Bengals are last in yards per carry allowed, and the Steelers have allowed a combined 602 passing yards over their past two games against Watson and Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens have yet to play the Steelers, and they already played the Bengals once, losing 35-13 in Week 7. Since Baltimore still has an opportunity to defeat Pittsburgh twice, and thus win the season series (which would give the Ravens the head-to-head tiebreaker), a Cincinnati win could help more.

Root for: Bengals

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