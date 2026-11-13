Poe's Pups - Elderflower

This sweet, gentle 1½-year-old loves a neighborhood walk, a patio lunch, or a trip to a street festival or flea market. Wherever she goes, Elderflower will stroll right into the middle of a group and look genuinely puzzled if nobody pets her. Her neighbors know the drill. They carry treats just for her!

At home, Elderflower loves playing with her toys and learning new things, especially when treats are involved. She knows sit, wait, stop, and drop it, and she's learning that listening to her people pays off. She responds well to direction on walks and is continuing to improve her leash manners. When it's time to relax, she'll snuggle up on the couch as close as she can get, preferably face-to-face. Elderflower is proving to be a smart and treat-motivated girl who enjoys learning new things. Her housetraining is coming along nicely, and she hasn't had any recent accidents. Her recent babysitter even reported that Elderflower knows how to ring a bell to ask to go outside, so her foster is hoping to introduce that clever trick at home, too!

When it comes to other dogs, Elderflower has met several at BARCS and can be uncomfortable around other dogs. She would prefer to be the only dog in her forever home.