Poe's Pups - Gravy

This affectionate boy is a world-class cuddlebug who loves being close to his people. He's still discovering the world around him, and his funny little quirks make getting to know him all the more entertaining. Whether he's carrying a favorite ball, playing fetch in the backyard, or curling up beside you for some quality couch time, Gravy is happiest when he's spending time with his favorite humans.

His housetraining is coming along well, although he has had a few accidents that may be related to marking. He's also doing exceptionally well when left alone. His foster family reports that he spends most of that time snoozing, and he happily walks into his crate when asked and settles right down. He's comfortable being crated and does not need to be coaxed inside.

One of Gravy's greatest joys is playing fetch! He loves retrieving balls and ropes, and chew toys are another favorite. His energy level is generally pretty relaxed at home, with plenty of enthusiasm when it's time to play. Gravy is a lovely walking companion with excellent leash manners. He's also enjoyed quieter outings, including a trip to a local skatepark where he sat on a bench with his foster and watched everyone practice.

Gravy is a big fan of people once he has a chance to feel comfortable. After being given time to adjust, however, he warmed up beautifully and became her best friend, happily cuddling with her and going on walks together. Gravy has had limited exposure to children in his foster home. He met his foster's landlord's daughter, but seemed unsure when she approached, so the interaction ended rather than pushing him beyond his comfort level.

He has met other dogs at BARCS and prefers gentle, respectful playmates. He may need to meet any potential dog siblings to make sure they're a good match.