Poe's Pups - Hickory

This bundle of happiness is a playful, affectionate boy who has quickly made himself at home in his foster family's heart. Whether he's following you around the house, checking in to see what you're up to, or attempting to crawl into your lap the moment you sit down, Hickory is happiest when he's with his humans.

This goofy boy loves to have fun, and fetch is one of his favorite activities! He's even learned "drop" during fetch, making it easier to keep the game going. Hickory gets excited when he knows a walk is coming and occasionally has evening zoomies, but he's generally calm at home. Once he's had some playtime and a chance to explore, he's more than happy to curl up with his favorite people for some quality snuggles.

Hickory is a smart boy who is learning more every day. He's become very responsive to his name and knows "crate," heading right inside when asked. His crate has become one of his favorite places to relax, and he'll sometimes curl up there for a nap even when everyone is home. He's also doing wonderfully with his housetraining! He can comfortably stay in his crate for up to six hours while his family is away, and he keeps himself entertained without getting into mischief.

On walks, Hickory is making great progress with his leash manners. He can get quite excited when he spots other dogs, runners, or squirrels and his foster family describes his reactions as playful. They've found that spotting distractions early and redirecting him with treats works well.

Hickory has been making new human friends, too! He recently stayed with another BARCS foster parent for a weekend and absolutely loved her. He also got along well with another foster volunteer and has let strangers pet him during walks. He also handled the sounds of a nearby marathon remarkably well while relaxing on his foster sitter's porch!

Hickory has not yet met his foster family's resident cat, so his compatibility with cats is still unknown. They've observed each other through doors, and Hickory has shown interest without becoming overly excited. His family is considering a gradual introduction. When it comes to other dogs, Hickory can become excited by their presence on walks, so thoughtful introductions and continued training will be important when determining whether a canine sibling would be a good fit.