Poe's Pups - Tilly

Tilly is a special girl with so much love to give, and she's looking for someone to share all of life's little adventures with. Three years old, full of curiosity, overflowing with love, and quite possibly the world's best snuggler.

Tilly is a gentle, affectionate, curious girl who loves being part of whatever her people are doing. She's a dream on the leash, walking like the little lady she is. She enjoys exploring the world around her and is wonderfully easygoing when encountering other animals on walks. She may occasionally take a little interest in a passing squirrel, but she's generally a relaxed and easygoing walking companion.

She's a big fan of playtime, too. Tennis balls, plushie babies, rope toys... if you can throw it, there's a good chance Tilly will happily bring it back for another round. She absolutely LOVES being outdoors and would make a fantastic hiking companion. Rain? No problem. Different terrain? Bring it on. Don't be surprised if she suddenly flops down in a patch of cool grass for an adorable rolling session, complete with a little playful grass chewing. Tilly is simply happy to be outside with her person.

And when the adventures are over? That's when her other superpower comes out.

Tilly is an exceptional snuggler. Looking for someone to curl up beside you while you binge-watch your favorite Netflix series? She's your girl. She's equally happy playing in the yard or spending a quiet evening tucked up next to the person she loves.

She's also a wonderful housemate! Tilly is house-trained, crate-trained, getting more comfortable in the car, and wonderful with humans of all ages, including children. She's indifferent to cats and would particularly enjoy a home with another friendly dog to keep her company.

A little about Tilly's journey...

Tilly has been working on being alone, and she has made wonderful progress with . consistency, routine, time, and patience. She's learning that when her people leave, they will come back. She's becoming comfortable in her crate, where she can settle in, take a nap, and wait for her people to come home.

She would thrive in a home where her humans are around often and where she has the opportunity to build a predictable routine.

In return, you'll have a faithful companion who wants to explore with you, play with you, laugh with you, and eventually settle in beside you at the end of the day.