Poll: Who Do You Want As The Next Offensive Coordinator?

Hostler has been the wide receivers coach in Baltimore for the last six seasons, and he has been critical in the development of players like Torrey Smith and Marlon Brown. Hostler was previously an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

Juan Castillo

Harbaugh said last week that Castillo would be the offensive line coach next season, but some pundits have mentioned him as a coordinator candidate based on his experience in the NFL. Castillo has worked in the NFL for the last 19 seasons, primarily as an offensive line coach. He was the Ravens' run game coordinator last year and the unit finished the year ranked 29th in rushing yards per game.

Brad Childress

The former Minnesota Vikings head coach has ties to Harbaugh dating back to their days as assistants in Philadelphia. He has been a quarterbacks coach, coordinator and head coach, and last season worked as the spread game analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gary Kubiak

Kubiak was the Texans head coach last year and was midway through the season as Houston struggled to a 2-14 finish. Kubiak spent eight seasons was the Texans and the offense was ranked in the top 5 three times during his tenure. Kubiak was previously the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and is known for his run-blocking schemes.

Rob Chudzinski

Chudzinksi was surprisingly fired after one season as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his one-year stint in Cleveland, Chudzinski was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers ranked No. 12 in the NFL during Chudzinski's final season at the helm.

Jim Zorn