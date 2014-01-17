Poll: Who Do You Want As The Next Offensive Coordinator?

Jan 17, 2014 at 02:02 AM
The Ravens are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Jim Caldwell's departure for the head coaching job with the Detroit Lions.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that the Ravens would look at internal and external candidates to fill the job, and that he already has a "profile in mind" for the next coordinator.

Reports have linked the Ravens to a variety of coaches, and here are some of the top names mentioned as candidates.

So who do you want? [Note: Mobile users, tap "view in browser" above to be able to place your vote.]

Note: It's possible the Ravens are not targeting some of the candidates listed below, or they may be interested in others not even mentioned. The poll options were not created based with insider knowledge.

Kyle Shanahan

The former Redskins and Texans offensive coordinator reportedly interviewed for the job this week. Shanahan was fired by the Redskins this offseason after Washington went 4-12 and dismissed their entire coaching staff. While the Texans struggled  last year, he did lead Washington to a top-five ranking in 2012.

Jim Hostler

Hostler has been the wide receivers coach in Baltimore for the last six seasons, and he has been critical in the development of players like Torrey Smith and Marlon Brown. Hostler was previously an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2007.

Juan Castillo

Harbaugh said last week that Castillo would be the offensive line coach next season, but some pundits have mentioned him as a coordinator candidate based on his experience in the NFL. Castillo has worked in the NFL for the last 19 seasons, primarily as an offensive line coach. He was the Ravens' run game coordinator last year and the unit finished the year ranked 29th in rushing yards per game.

Brad Childress

The former Minnesota Vikings head coach has ties to Harbaugh dating back to their days as assistants in Philadelphia. He has been a quarterbacks coach, coordinator and head coach, and last season worked as the spread game analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gary Kubiak

Kubiak was the Texans head coach last year and was midway through the season as Houston struggled to a 2-14 finish. Kubiak spent eight seasons was the Texans and the offense was ranked in the top 5 three times during his tenure. Kubiak was previously the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and is known for his run-blocking schemes.

Rob Chudzinski

Chudzinksi was surprisingly fired after one season as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his one-year stint in Cleveland, Chudzinski was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers ranked No. 12 in the NFL during Chudzinski's final season at the helm.

Jim Zorn

The Ravens former quarterbacks coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate by some pundits, as he has a previous knowledge of the Ravens' offensive expectations under Harbaugh. He also had a good relationship with quarterback Joe Flacco during his one season in Baltimore in 2010. 

