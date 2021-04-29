Poll: Who Do You Want the Ravens to Pick?

Apr 29, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042921-Draft-Fan-Poll
Ravens Draft Fan Poll Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft presented by Horseshoe Casino

Related Content

news

Five Factors That Could Influence Ravens' First-Round Picks

When do the runs on offensive linemen and wide receivers start? How much do injuries affect some top prospects? Which direction do the Steelers go?
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Final Picks Are In

In their final mock drafts, pundits offer many opinions on what the Ravens will do with their two first-round picks.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Offers Fan $100 If He Recognizes Him, Still Pays Up After Wrong Guess

Lamar Jackson encountered a fan who knew he was a football player, but couldn't guess who he was or what position he played.
news

Late for Work 4/29: Will Ravens Break an 18-Year Streak in Draft Tonight?

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins goes to Ravens in latest mock drafts. John Harbaugh says the Ravens had no qualms about trading Orlando Brown Jr. to a top rival. Here's how the Ravens could afford Julio Jones.
news

Mailbag: Which Day 2 Wide Receivers Fit Ravens Best?

Are Ravens more likely to trade up or back? How likely is a first-round safety? Why did the Ravens trade with the Chiefs of all teams?
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson was a powerful wrecking ball as a blocker in college, which Baltimore covets in offensive linemen. 
news

SociaLight: J.K. Dobbins Bulldozes His Trainer

Running back J.K. Dobbins is training with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
news

Late for Work 4/28: Is the Ravens' First-Round Receiver Buzz Fading?

The case against trading back out of the first round. John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens will pick up Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option. Jackson calls out Bucky Brooks for his 'graduate' comment.
news

Full Seven-Round Ravens 2021 Mock Drafts

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing take a stab at predicting all nine of the Ravens' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Eisenberg: Not Every Trade Is a Steal

We won't know for years which side "won," if either did, as questions abound.
news

Late for Work 4/27: Ravens Are Favorites to Land Julio Jones If He's Traded

The Ravens reportedly are fielding calls for the 31st-overall pick. Two Oklahoma State players are among the Ravens' first three picks in Jeff Zrebiec's mock draft. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are snubbed from top-5 running back duos list.
Advertising