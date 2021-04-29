Poll: Who Do You Want the Ravens to Pick?

Five Factors That Could Influence Ravens' First-Round Picks
When do the runs on offensive linemen and wide receivers start? How much do injuries affect some top prospects? Which direction do the Steelers go?
Mock Draft Thursday: Final Picks Are In
In their final mock drafts, pundits offer many opinions on what the Ravens will do with their two first-round picks.
SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Offers Fan $100 If He Recognizes Him, Still Pays Up After Wrong Guess
Lamar Jackson encountered a fan who knew he was a football player, but couldn't guess who he was or what position he played.
Late for Work 4/29: Will Ravens Break an 18-Year Streak in Draft Tonight?
Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins goes to Ravens in latest mock drafts. John Harbaugh says the Ravens had no qualms about trading Orlando Brown Jr. to a top rival. Here's how the Ravens could afford Julio Jones.
Mailbag: Which Day 2 Wide Receivers Fit Ravens Best?
Are Ravens more likely to trade up or back? How likely is a first-round safety? Why did the Ravens trade with the Chiefs of all teams?
Mock Draft Spotlight: Landon Dickerson
Landon Dickerson was a powerful wrecking ball as a blocker in college, which Baltimore covets in offensive linemen.
SociaLight: J.K. Dobbins Bulldozes His Trainer
Running back J.K. Dobbins is training with Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.
Late for Work 4/28: Is the Ravens' First-Round Receiver Buzz Fading?
The case against trading back out of the first round. John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens will pick up Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option. Jackson calls out Bucky Brooks for his 'graduate' comment.
Full Seven-Round Ravens 2021 Mock Drafts
Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing take a stab at predicting all nine of the Ravens' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Eisenberg: Not Every Trade Is a Steal
We won't know for years which side "won," if either did, as questions abound.
Late for Work 4/27: Ravens Are Favorites to Land Julio Jones If He's Traded
The Ravens reportedly are fielding calls for the 31st-overall pick. Two Oklahoma State players are among the Ravens' first three picks in Jeff Zrebiec's mock draft. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are snubbed from top-5 running back duos list.