Power Rankings: Ravens Are a Consensus Top-10 Team

NFL.com No. 10 No. 12 “Get well soon, Lamar Jackson. That feels like the general vibe around the Ravens after a 17-9 win over the Falcons that featured more subpar play by the offense. Tyler Huntley has led Baltimore on just two touchdown drives in three weeks despite getting significant help from a ground game that continues to produce. Jackson is the X-factor of the Baltimore attack, and the Ravens will need the former MVP healthy and performing at a high level if they want to be serious Super Bowl contenders. With a playoff spot secured, it will be interesting to see how John Harbaugh manages his quarterback ahead of the postseason.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 9 No. 10 “The Baltimore Ravens don't much care about style points, which is a good thing because the team isn't earning any. However, what the Ravens have earned after downing the Falcons on Christmas Eve in the coldest game ever at M&T Bank Stadium is a trip to the postseason. As has been the case every week since Lamar Jackson went down, the Baltimore passing game was ineffective against Atlanta. But the ground game racked up 184 yards on 34 carries, and the defense limited the Falcons to just three field goals.” — NFL staff

ESPN No. 8 No. 10 “Jackson suffered a knee injury Dec. 4, and the Ravens have scored a total of two touchdowns in his three-game absence. Baltimore has clinched a playoff berth, but the health of Jackson will determine whether it is a legitimate championship contender. If Jackson's mobility is limited, it's difficult to see the Ravens getting past the likes of the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals in the AFC.” — Jamison Hensley

Sports Illustrated No. 10 No. 10 “The Ravens have won games with point totals of 10, 17, 13 and 16 since Nov. 20. You can call that lucky, or you can call it a well-built football team that does the little things well. If Lamar Jackson comes back somewhere near full speed, watch out.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 8 No. 8 “The defense has to carry this team right now, which they are doing. They can't get Lamar Jackson back soon enough.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 8 No. 10 “By defensive EPA per drive, no defense in the league has improved more since the first half of the season. The Ravens are up to fifth in weighted defensive DVOA and have allowed more than 14 points just once over the last seven games. If Lamar Jackson’s return, whenever that comes, gives the offense a real jolt, this will be a very dangerous playoff team.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 8 No. 8 “The Ravens are fortunate that they were able to run against Atlanta’s defense on Saturday because their passing attack is still abysmal, with backup Tyler Huntley starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. Huntley has ranked 30th in EPA per dropback since Jackson’s injury; the only quarterbacks who are ranked below him and have enough dropbacks to qualify over the three weeks are Brett Rypien, Trace McSorley, and Colt McCoy. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 13 but is expected to be healthy enough to return to the field prior to the end of the regular season.” — Austin Gayle