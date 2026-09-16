Power Rankings: Ravens Rise Ahead of Week 2

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 3 (6) / "Jesse Minter passed his first test as head coach with flying colors, directing a defense that forced two turnovers and weathered a strong showing from Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to run away with a resounding Week 1 win in Indianapolis. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's Ravens debut was arguably even better: Baltimore piled up more than 500 yards, thriving on the ground and through the air. Derrick Henry reminded us he's still a bulldozer who must be respected at all times." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 3 (11) / "In his first game as Baltimore's offensive playcaller, Doyle kept the Colts on their heels by putting quarterback Lamar Jackson under center and using play-action. The result? For the first time in the Ravens' 31-year history, they had a 300-yard passer (Jackson), a 150-yard receiver (Zay Flowers) and a 100-yard rusher (Derrick Henry) in the same game. There will be plenty of opportunities for Doyle's unit to put up more points. Over the next seven games, Baltimore faces five teams -- the Saints, Cowboys, Browns, Bengals and Bills -- who allowed 27-plus points in Week 1. "Man, first NFL game, [he] came out of the gates on fire," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said of Doyle." -- Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 5 (11) / "The Ravens raised some eyebrows around the league during the offseason when they hired a 29-year-old offensive coordinator. Declan Doyle is now 30, but the young coach and a healthy Lamar Jackson led to an impressive rout in Week 1 that featured 506 yards of offense." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 3 (6) / "What a joy watching Lamar Jackson whipping around on a boot leg after an under center play-action fake. The Ravens were one of the NFL leaders in true play-action snaps Sunday but still kept the split-zone concepts for Jackson. This Ravens offense, if Zay Flowers is healthy, can be an absolute killer by maintaining feet in both the old world of John Harbaugh and Greg Roman and the new world of Declan Doyle and Ben Johnson-inspired looks." – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 7 (12) / "Despite a steady churn of offensive coordinators, newbie Declan Doyle now in the post, they are the only team to score at least 20 points in Week 1 over the past 10 seasons … which tells you how good Lamar Jackson (and Joe Flacco) has been." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 6 (9) / "It looks like Lamar Jackson and the new offense are a perfect fit. That unit was dominant against the Colts, but the defense needs to be better." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 1 (3) / "Vindication, after all the criticism I took for ranking them too high. The 1-2 punch of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry looked as potent as ever, and Jesse Minter's defense is strong, too. Injuries to WRs Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane could be a looming problem, though." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 3 (4) / "The Ravens borrow from Johnson's Bears' offense with Declan Doyle and he didn't waste time putting Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers into overdrive. Jesse Minter brought the expected defensive energy, too. There also was no hint of blowing a lead." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 4 (11) / "Star power can be hard to beat. And Sunday in Indianapolis, Baltimore's offensive stars had themselves a game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown. Running back Derrick Henry went off to the tune of 144 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Zay Flowers caught five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown—in a half.

The defense got in on the act, too—veteran linebacker Roquan Smith piled up 11 tackles and picked off a pass. The final score of this game wasn't very close—but it's closer than the game itself was. The Ravens controlled this contest from the jump.