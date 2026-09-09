Power Rankings: Ravens Ranked As High As No. 3 Entering Week 1

The Ringer / No. 7 / "Pressure is high in Baltimore, on multiple fronts. New Head Coach Jesse Minter is taking over a team that's had Super Bowl expectations for all of the 2020s — and has made only one appearance in a conference championship game in that time. New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is responsible for leading an offense that features former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry — and it's his first time calling plays in the NFL. And Jackson will be put under the microscope again this season, especially as he approaches 30 and nears the end of his current contract (which expires after the 2027 season)." – Diante Lee