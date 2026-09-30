Power Rankings: Ravens Move Up After Thrilling Win Over Cowboys

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 5 (5) / "The Ravens returned closer to their explosive Week 1 form on Sunday, pulling off a thrilling win in Rio by executing slightly better than their opponent. They also have serious offensive issues in the red zone, but it was nice to see their passing attack open up again, thanks to the return of Zay Flowers." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 5 (7) / Biggest fantasy football surprise: Mark Andrews. "Andrews had surrendered the title of Lamar Jackson's No. 1 target to WR Zay Flowers, but there was hope that he would remain an option in the red zone. He has only one red zone target on eight routes run this season. Now, he is dealing with a hand injury that limited his playing time in Week 3. Andrews, who was ranked as the TE14 before the season, is currently 19th in scoring at his position." – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 11 (13) / Quarterback confidence: All the way back in. "Any concerns that a 29-year-old Lamar Jackson coming back from an injury-plagued season might struggle to return to peak form are gone, and what good fortune that is for the Ravens (and all of us, really). Jackson has four passing touchdowns against just one interception, leads the league in air yards per attempt (9.9), is fourth in EPA per dropback (0.31) and leads all quarterbacks with 124 rushing yards." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 10 (10) / "While the victory came on the heels of a disastrous procedural error (errors?) by the Cowboys, this was a narrative-changing moment for the Ravens, who have struggled long before the days of Jesse Minter with the idea that they wilt late in football games. Can it be a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary-type exorcism?" – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 13 (15) / "What are the odds John Harbaugh rolls the dice with 7 seconds left trying to get into field-goal range Sunday in Rio? What are the odds Baltimore will get through Week 4 unscathed at center, rookie Vega Ioane − the fourth option at the beleaguered position − set to take over as the starter this week." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 8 (11) / "Beating the Cowboys on the last play really changes how they feel about their start. There is a big difference between 2-1 and 1-2 in the tough AFC North." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 8 (9) / "They pulled out a wild win on a bad field in Rio versus the Cowboys, despite another shaky effort from Jesse Minter's defense. The Ravens probably belong in the top 10, though, as long as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry stay healthy, because that remains one of the most lethal 1-2 punches in the league. This Ravens defense has a shot to get on track with a relatively soft stretch of games against Tennessee, Atlanta and Cleveland up next. That's Baltimore's chance to make an early run.

"Stat To Know: The Ravens are now 16-1 (.941) in road regular-season games against non-conference (NFC) opponents since the start of the 2019 season, the best mark in the NFL over that span." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 10 (13) / "Tyler Loop saved the day with his leg in Rio, where they are used to money kicks. The offense is rolling everywhere and needs to stay relentless as Jesse Minter has learned there's many things to iron out in his defense." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 7 (9) / "The Baltimore Ravens played to win—not for overtime in Rio de Janeiro, and their aggressive approach paid off. After the Ravens advanced the ball to their own 35-yard line off a touchback, Lamar Jackson threw a 27-yard dart to Zay Flowers, which set up Tyler Loop's 56-yard game-winning field goal.