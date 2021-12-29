Power Rankings: Ravens on Cusp of Dropping Out of Top 20

Dec 29, 2021 at 09:42 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

122921-Power-Rankings
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense Huddle

The Ravens' free fall in the major power rankings continued after suffering a lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, their fourth consecutive defeat.

Baltimore (8-7) dropped to No. 19 in both NFL.com and Bleacher Report's rankings. The Ravens' highest ranking is No. 14 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports).

For some pundits, the 41-21 loss to the Bengals all but sealed the Ravens' fate as a team destined to miss the playoffs.

"Week 16 felt like the moment that the walls finally caved in on the star-crossed 2021 Ravens," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote.

Sports Illustrated's Mitch Goldich wrote: "I don't think any less of them as a franchise, I just acknowledge there are too many injuries to overcome and look forward to being very high on them again next August."

The Ravens likely need to win their final two games and get help to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. There are ways for the Ravens to get into the postseason at 9-8, but the Miami Dolphins (winners of seven straight) would have to lose their final two games.

Table inside Article
Source Ranking Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 19 No. 16 “Week 16 felt like the moment that the walls finally caved in on the star-crossed 2021 Ravens. Playing their third-string quarterback and missing an absurd 33 players to injured reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list, Baltimore suffered a relentless beatdown at the hands of a Bengals team that relished the opportunity to embarrass a longtime bully.” — Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 19 No. 17 “The good news is that the Ravens' final two games are both at M&T Bank Stadium. The bad news is that neither of those games are gimmes, and it's hard to see this Ravens team beating the Los Angeles Rams with new leaks springing by the day. If the Ravens drop a fifth straight next week, the season finale against the hated Steelers may wind up more about pride than postseason." — Gary Davenport
ESPN No. 14 No. 13 N/A
Sports Illustrated No. 14 No. 18 “Things have really unraveled for the Ravens, a team I had in the Super Bowl as recently as our MMQB midseason predictions. I think of them now like last year’s 49ers. I don’t think any less of them as a franchise, I just acknowledge there are too many injuries to overcome and look forward to being very high on them again next August.” — Mitch Goldich
CBS Sports No. 14 No. 13 “COVID and injuries have crippled this team as they fall out of the playoffs as of now. They face a tough game this week against the Rams to try and survive.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 18 No. 14 “They've actually weathered their quarterback issues pretty decently. What's killing Baltimore is the worst defense John Harbaugh has ever fielded. The Ravens have allowed 30+ points six times this season, including two 41-point outbursts by Cincinnati.” — Nate Davis

Related Content

news

Late for Work 12/29: If Ravens Get Healthier, Playoff Berth Is Within Reach

The Rams' passing attack presents another daunting challenge for the secondary. Mark Andrews is the obvious choice for the Ravens' non-quarterback MVP. Would Arkansas nose tackle be a good fit for the Ravens?
news

John Harbaugh Reflects on Passing of John Madden

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh had a close relationship and great admiration for John Madden, an NFL icon who passed away Tuesday at age 85.
news

Tyus Bowser Placed on COVID-19 List, Chris Westry Is Activated 

Quarterback Kenji Behar has been terminated from the practice squad, an indication that Lamar Jackson and/or Tyler Huntley could return against the Los Angeles Rams,
news

Eisenberg: I'm Giving Wink Martindale a Pass

The Ravens' defensive rankings seem like someone's idea of a practical joke. But factors Wink Martindale didn't control have had a lot to do with those numbers.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Picture, Week 17

Here's how the Ravens' playoff foes are looking with two games left in the regular season.
news

Late for Work 12/28: Injuries Not Sole Factor in Defense Being Blasted By Bengals

Patrick Queen continues to flash his play-making ability. The Ravens again are outside the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore selects a cornerback in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'We'll See' If Lamar Jackson Practices Wednesday

A decision on whether Anthony Averett can play with his rib injury will be made later in the week. James Urban gets props for his preparation of Ravens quarterbacks. Young wide receivers James Proche II, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace stepped forward against the Bengals. 
news

Ravens Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List, Place One More On

Safety Tony Jefferson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after leading the Ravens with 10 tackles and one sack in Cincinnati.
news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Backs Baker Mayfield After His Four Interceptions

Steelers playoffs chances take a hit after a blowout loss in Kansas City. The Bengals' young offensive weapons are in the record books. 
news

Snap Counts: Defensive Backups Play a Ton, Young Wide Receivers Show Out

Kevon Seymour played all but one snap on defense and Daryl Worley was in for the vast majority. Tylan Wallace and James Proche shared the No. 3 wide receiver role.
news

Ravens-Rams Game Moved to 1 p.m. Start

Sunday's game between the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams has been moved from 4:25 p.m. to a 1 p.m. kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising