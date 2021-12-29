Power Rankings: Ravens on Cusp of Dropping Out of Top 20

The Ravens' free fall in the major power rankings continued after suffering a lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, their fourth consecutive defeat.

Baltimore (8-7) dropped to No. 19 in both NFL.com and Bleacher Report's rankings. The Ravens' highest ranking is No. 14 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports).

For some pundits, the 41-21 loss to the Bengals all but sealed the Ravens' fate as a team destined to miss the playoffs.

"Week 16 felt like the moment that the walls finally caved in on the star-crossed 2021 Ravens," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote.

Sports Illustrated's Mitch Goldich wrote: "I don't think any less of them as a franchise, I just acknowledge there are too many injuries to overcome and look forward to being very high on them again next August."