Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 1 at Minicamp

4. First-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman had a busy day with ups and downs. Near the start of practice, he shook Marlon Humphrey with a nasty inside juke release that got the rookie wide receiver wide open for what would have been a long touchdown. But Bateman also slipped on another route that led to an interception not long after. He smoothly hauled in a pass over the middle only to drop a quick pass to the outside on the next play. Bateman capped the day with a beautiful leaping touchdown grab in the back of the end zone during a red-zone drill. While Bateman's polish, especially running routes, continues to be impressive, it's important to remember he's still a rookie and fans should have some patience as he acclimates himself.