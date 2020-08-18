Practice Report 8/18: Watch Out, Lamar Jackson's Deep Passing Looks Better

There was a lot of talk about the "next step" for Lamar Jackson coming off a record-breaking MVP 2019 season.

While he and the Ravens will of course work on every facet of his game (he's just 23 years old), Jackson has pointed to a desire to be more consistent on deep passes as a primary focus.

It's still early in training camp, but so far, so good. Jackson threw a handful of beautiful deep passes to his young wideouts in Tuesday's practice, showing the promise of strengthening another prong of the Ravens' top offense.

"We're doing a lot better than we were last year, especially on deep passes," Jackson said after practice.

Jackson connected with rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay twice on deep passes, including one when the Texas speedster got behind Pro Bowler Marcus Peters.

Jackson later hit his top wideout, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown with a deep pass in one-on-one WR-CB drills in which Brown shook Marlon Humphrey after getting originally getting locked up at the line of scrimmage.

Jackson was good on the move too, hitting second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin with a perfectly lofted pass down the sideline. Jackson also connected with Willie Snead IV as he scrambled to his left. Snead made a pretty toe-tapping sideline grab.

