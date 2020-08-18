Practice Report 8/18: Watch Out, Lamar Jackson's Deep Passing Looks Better

Aug 18, 2020 at 01:42 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081820-TC-Practice-Report
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson Throws Deep During Training Camp

There was a lot of talk about the "next step" for Lamar Jackson coming off a record-breaking MVP 2019 season.

While he and the Ravens will of course work on every facet of his game (he's just 23 years old), Jackson has pointed to a desire to be more consistent on deep passes as a primary focus.

It's still early in training camp, but so far, so good. Jackson threw a handful of beautiful deep passes to his young wideouts in Tuesday's practice, showing the promise of strengthening another prong of the Ravens' top offense.

"We're doing a lot better than we were last year, especially on deep passes," Jackson said after practice.

Jackson connected with rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay twice on deep passes, including one when the Texas speedster got behind Pro Bowler Marcus Peters.

Jackson later hit his top wideout, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown with a deep pass in one-on-one WR-CB drills in which Brown shook Marlon Humphrey after getting originally getting locked up at the line of scrimmage.

Jackson was good on the move too, hitting second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin with a perfectly lofted pass down the sideline. Jackson also connected with Willie Snead IV as he scrambled to his left. Snead made a pretty toe-tapping sideline grab.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday's padded practice:

  • Boykin had a strong day with several nice plays deep and in contested situations. The second-year wideout is expected to take a big leap forward this year, and with reports of veteran free agent Dez Bryant visiting, Boykin showed he can live up to the expectations.
  • Duvernay had a particularly strong day, showing off how his speed can be a game-changer in stretching the field. The third-round pick also beat Anthony Averett with a double move to haul in a deep pass from Jackson. Duvernay is also showing he can play a variety of positions, not just the slot.
  • Veteran free-agent addition Calais Campbell is already wrecking shop. He seems to always be around the ball and one "thud" from the big man on Mark Ingram II was enough to knock the Pro Bowl running back over.
  • Tight end Nick Boyle is known more for his blocking, but he made a pair of nice diving catches in Tuesday's practice, including one leaping catch with rookie linebacker Patrick Queen draped all over him. Boyle has become a better receiver over the years and if he can continue that trajectory, he'll help offset the loss of Hayden Hurst.
  • Veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee looks good coming back from his season-ending triceps injury. He used a nice swim move to get around fullback Patrick Ricard and chase Jackson to the sideline. With second-year linebacker Jaylon Ferguson sidelined for a second straight practice, McPhee has a prime chance to show he's back and still has a lot to offer.
  • Slot cornerback Tavon Young is showing no ill effects from last year's neck injury. His toughness in coverage showed with a breakup on a 7-on-7 pass underneath to Snead.
  • After Trace McSorley and new tight end Jerrell Adams weren't on the same page on one play, it was interesting to see Jackson come up to approach Adams afterward and walk him through what went wrong on the play. McSorley followed up as well. Even when he's not taking the rep, Jackson is paying close attention and mentoring.
  • Rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has a lot of talent, and could contribute as a rotational piece behind the big three of Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams, who returned to practice Tuesday. Wearing No. 92 brings on memories of Haloti Ngata, though Madubuike is about 50 pounds lighter.
  • Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Duvernay is another option at punt returner but rookie James Proche II is still the top candidate. Proche also caught some tight passes over the middle. He has good burst off the line of scrimmage and excellent hands. He's been the first player on the practice field, catching passes off the JUGS machine, both of the first two days.

Related Content

WR Dez Bryant
news

Late for Work 8/18: Dez Bryant Reportedly in Baltimore for Tryout

What is the Ravens' Achilles' heel? Lamar Jackson was among the top 10 in passing accuracy last season. Could Brandon Carr return to Ravens in light of Iman Marshall's injury?
OLB Matt Judon
news

News & Notes: Matthew Judon Is Emphasizing Creating Turnovers

Forcing turnovers is at the forefront of Matthew Judon's mind. Devin Duvernay is a possibility to return punts. Matt Skura is expected to be ready for the season. 
LB Patrick Queen
news

Practice Report 8/17: Patrick Queen's Speed Jumps Out on First Play

Lamar Jackson dials up the deep ball in practice. D.J. Fluker is an impressive mountain of a man. J.K. Dobbins is very twitchy.
CB Iman Marshall
news

Iman Marshall Suffers Major Knee Injury, Placed on IR

The Ravens second-year cornerback will need surgery and has been placed on IR. Wide receiver Chris Moore also suffered a broken finger.
Bengals CB Trae Waynes
news

Around the AFC North: Injury to Trae Waynes a Blow for Bengals Defense

Trae Waynes reportedly could miss up to two months. Baker Mayfield says he 'lost himself' last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick eyes at least six interceptions for the Steelers.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 8/17: Are Expectations Too High for the Ravens?

John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta are the NFL's best Head Coach-General Manager duo. Why Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's weight gain matters. Brandon Williams is at his best at nose tackle. 
Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices
news

Five Storylines as Ravens Begin Padded Practices

Who will win the right guard competition? How do the rookies look? Will Lamar Jackson create even more buzz with an impressive training camp? Get ready for your questions to be answered.
Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing
news

Matt Skura Passes Physical, Expected to Start Practicing

The Ravens center has overcome a major ACL, PCL and MCL knee injury suffered late last season.
TE Mark Andrews
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews should see more snaps in 2020. Specifics on how Lamar Jackson can improve. Handicapping the right guard competition.
QB Lamar Jackson in new visor.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Debuts New Visor At Camp 

The internet approved of the MVP's new look, and some of his teammates joined in.
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center" DT Brandon Williams; Right: DE Derek Wolfe
news

News & Notes: Brandon Williams Envisions 'Twin Towers' Run Defense

Joined by Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe up front, a leaner Brandon Williams thinks Baltimore's run defense can dominate. Rookies will have to back up their talk when padded practices begin.

Advertising