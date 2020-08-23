Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Puts on a Show at M&T Bank Stadium

Running back J.K. Dobbins put on a show, giving a glimpse of the kind of plays he'll be making on this turf for years to come.

In a live one-on-one linebacker vs. running back drill, Dobbins twisted through a tackle from Queen. On his next rep, Dobbins broke a nasty juke move that left the defender grasping only for air.

The second-round pick hauled in an impressive leaping touchdown in the back corner of the end zone against undrafted linebacker Kristian Welch. During a live 11-on-11 period, Dobbins streaked between the tackles for a long run in which he made undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior totally whiff with a nasty open field move.

It's clear that Dobbins can pile up yards in a variety of ways, just like he did at Ohio State.

"J.K., I've been really impressed with," Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss said Saturday. "I think every day, his athleticism, his physicality, his vision – all the things that make a great running back – show up on the field."

Here are other highlights from Sunday's stadium practice:

The one-on-one drills between linebacker and running backs was a lively one. L.J. Fort spun and slammed Mark Ingram II to the ground. Ingram lowered his shoulder through a tackle on his next rep.

After the release of Earl Thomas III about 30 minutes before practice started, DeShon Elliott stepped in again with the first-team defense. Elliott just seems to be a magnet for the football. After Queen popped the ball out of Nick Boyle's hands following a catch, Elliott scooped up the loose ball. He got another fumble recovery later in practice. Elliott also showed good angles, particularly on one outside run by Gus Edwards. The third-year safety flies to the football.

Rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II had a couple uncharacteristic drops. They hardly ever dropped a ball in college.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined for a second straight day, undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took advantage of his increased reps. He took off running a few times and showed good speed, and he found tight end Jerell Adams open in the back of the final 11-on-11 red zone drill for a touchdown.

Second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin continues to look good. He's having some great battles with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, including one physical underneath route in which Boykin make a tough contested grab.

Cornerback Anthony Averett had his best practice yet. The third-year corner is a key reserve, especially after Iman Marshall suffered a season-ending knee injury. Averett, a fourth-round pick out of Alabama, had multiple pass breakups.

Opposing defensive backs are going to be very sorry if they take the wrong angle on a Marquise "Hollywood" Brown crossing route or post. If he gets into the open field, he's gone, as rookie safety Geno Stone found out.

Warrior had the first interception during seven-on-seven drills in training camp. Through the first six practices, there still has yet to be an interception thrown (or caught) during 11-on-11 drills.