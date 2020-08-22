Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Lamar Jackson was not at Saturday's practice, but there's no need to worry about the MVP.

Jackson got the day off to rest his arm, said Assistant Head Coach/Pass Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach David Culley.

"What he's getting right now is a day he normally gets," Culley said. "He's been throwing the ball beautifully all training camp and the arm gets a little tired every now and then. This is just part of the rest that he has gotten in previous camps."

Veteran safety Earl Thomas III also did not practice. Culley said it was an "organizational decision" that will be addressed by Head Coach John Harbaugh. Third-year safety DeShon Elliott stepped in next to Chuck Clark with the first-team defense. Cornerback Marcus Peters was also not at practice.

Without Jackson, the defense had a strong day. The unit was tough in passing drills, both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7, but the highlight was its work on the goal line when the unit stopped the offense on four straight plays.

Here are other highlights from practice: