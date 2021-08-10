Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode

Aug 10, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081021-PR
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

While the Ravens' upgraded wide receiver unit is getting the buzz, Marlon Humphrey gave everyone a reminder that he's a shutdown corner who shouldn't be trifled with.

Humphrey was targeted on four straight plays during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday and he broke up every one. There was a slant across the middle to Devin Duvernay, then a double on longer throws intended for Sammy Watkins down the sideline, and lastly one more shot to Jaylon Moore.

As Humphrey jogged off the field, he got fist bumps from just about everyone, ending with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

"You try Marlo four times? You're an idiot to try Marlo four times," safety DeShon Elliott said. "What's wrong with you?

"Marlon, he's way after his time. He should have played back when Ray Lewis and them were playing; he's so physical as a cornerback. And he cares about the game of football. Anything technique-wise or anything that happens at practices, he's going to go back and watch that film. I like that he strives to be great. At this moment, he's definitely one of the top two cornerbacks in the NFL."

Humphrey was spectacular last season despite having to shift into the slot. He had one of the best coverage grades in the league, per Pro Football Focus, and forced an NFL high eight fumbles with his trademark "Fruit Punch."

Now with Tavon Young returning from a season-ending knee injury, Humphrey can go back on the "island" outside. Humphrey has gotten a strong challenge from Watkins, rookie Rashod Bateman and others during training camp, but he has won his fair share of battles too.

"We're thinking he's a Defensive Player of the Year-type player," said Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Chris Hewitt, who suggested that quarterbacks should throw somewhere else.

Here are other notes from Tuesday's practice:

  • The bad news is Bateman limped off the field early in practice after stretching for a pass and crumpling to the ground. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not speak after practice so there was no immediate update on his condition.
  • Humphrey wasn't the only cornerback who had a good day. Anthony Averett was superb in coverage, including one play where he nearly wrestled an interception away from James Proche II. Averett continues to show that he is a starting-caliber player.
  • The Ravens secondary was coming up and putting some thuds on receivers, and it was good to see that from Marcus Peters when he broke up a throw in 7-on-7 work. Safety Chuck Clark had a good pop on Proche to break up a pass too.
  • Clark did let one get over his head, however, on the first play of an 11-on-11 drill when Lamar Jackson lofted a perfect pass to Watkins for what would have been a long touchdown.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman Limps Off Field With Injury

Brandon Stephens continues his quick transition from corner to safety. Secondary is benefitting from facing more speed from wide receivers in practice. Bout with COVID-19 didn't keep Gus Edwards from returning in great shape. 
news

Eisenberg: Ravens' Ground Game Will Still Dominate

The Ravens are passing the ball a ton on the fields of the Under Armour Performance Center, but don't be fooled. Their offense is still anchored by the rushing attack.
news

Late for Work 8/10: Is Lamar Jackson the Giannis Antetokounmpo of the NFL?

Bucky Brooks says Jackson 'is on the fast track to Canton.' Rashod Bateman is a dark horse NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Michael Thomas if he's traded. Justin Tucker has gone from undrafted free agent to 'the Mariano Rivera of NFL closers.'
news

Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both No. 1s and Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker.
news

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Lamar Jackson is getting up to speed and re-establishing his connection with Mark Andrews. Tylan Wallace has a busy day. Tyus Bowser gets in on the sack action.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Lamar Jackson addressed the media for the first time since returning to practice and answered questions about his latest experience on the COVID-19 list.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance on the practice field since his season-ending ankle injury Nov. 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

James Washington battles for playing time with Steelers amid reports that he has requested a trade. Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's contract is good for all quarterbacks. 
news

Late for Work 8/9: One Star Flying Under the Radar at Training Camp 

Will Mark Andrews still be a top target after wide receiver additions? The Ravens' defense is among the best, but linebacker development can help them ascend further. Rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh was outstanding in Week 2.
news

Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will join Gerry Sandusky and Evan Washburn for all three Ravens 2021 preseason games.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising