Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Goes Into Shutdown Mode

While the Ravens' upgraded wide receiver unit is getting the buzz, Marlon Humphrey gave everyone a reminder that he's a shutdown corner who shouldn't be trifled with.

Humphrey was targeted on four straight plays during 11-on-11 drills Tuesday and he broke up every one. There was a slant across the middle to Devin Duvernay, then a double on longer throws intended for Sammy Watkins down the sideline, and lastly one more shot to Jaylon Moore.

As Humphrey jogged off the field, he got fist bumps from just about everyone, ending with Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

"You try Marlo four times? You're an idiot to try Marlo four times," safety DeShon Elliott said. "What's wrong with you?