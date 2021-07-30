Practice Report: Odafe Oweh, Daelin Hayes Stand Out on the Edge

The Ravens' edge is under a microscope in training camp after the free-agent departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Baltimore could still make a move to add a veteran, but so far, the replacements are a pair of rookies in first-round pick Odafe Oweh and fifth-round pick Daelin Hayes.

It's still early in training camp, but the rookies are showing they have what it takes to be immediate contributors. Oweh and Hayes have strung together three good practices and particularly flashed Friday.

"Both of those rookies on the outside are doing really well," Martindale said. "I can't wait until we get into the pads, because – like they say at the Combine and they say at OTAs – 'Shorts and T-shirts.' There is the old school in me. There is some truth to that – that you want to see everybody get in pads before you give the full update. But [Hayes is] doing really well. They all are."

In the first session of 11-on-11 work, Hayes flattened his pursuit angle and sprinted to the sideline to make what would have been a tackle for little to no gain. A couple plays later, Hayes shed a blocker to stuff another run 1-on-1, then clapped his hands in excitement as an assistant coach came onto the field to celebrate with him.

Hayes also showed his pass rush ability on one 11-on-11 rep, dipping under a the offensive tackle's high punch to get around the edge and to the quarterback. It was clear that his immediate burst off the snap was a lot to handle. It was a nice combination of speed and savvy from a rookie.

Oweh put his freakish athleticism on full display when he burned around the edge untouched on a quarterback rollout to the opposite side. He chased Tyler Huntley – an extremely fast quarterback – all the way to the far sideline.

"Speed kills, and with his size, it's unbelievable," Martindale said. "They ran a speed-option; he took the quarterback and the pitch. So, that's a rare trait to have as an edge rusher, and we're really excited on where he's at."

It's clear that the Ravens' rookies add more speed to the edges of Baltimore's front-seven, which will help track down screens and other plays to the flats.

Here are other notes from Friday's practice: