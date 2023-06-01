Practice Report: Takeaways From Thursday's OTA Practice 

Under sunny skies, the Ravens held a fast-paced practice Thursday afternoon that was open to reporters during the second week of OTAs.
Here are some takeaways from the field:
- Marcus Williams had a sparkling practice that included an acrobatic interception of a Lamar Jackson pass that showed off Williams' excellent ball skills. Williams and Kyle Hamilton were impressive playing side-by-side, and their potential to become one of the NFL's most dynamic safety tandems was clear.
- Undrafted rookie cornerback Jordan Swann won't forget his first Ravens' practice. After signing on Wednesday, Swann had an interception late in practice that drew hollers of approval from his defensive teammates. It was a nice moment for Swann, who spent his senior year of high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore where he won a state championship.
- Devin Duvernay did extra work on the Jugs machine before practice and his diligence paid off. He was the best receiver on the field during 11-on-11 drills and was Lamar Jackson's favorite target. Duvernay showed no ill effects from the foot surgery that ended his 2022 season.
- Jackson took part in some 11-on-11 drills, giving him a chance to direct the offense as he continued to raise his comfort level in Baltimore's new offense. Jackson and new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken communicated frequently, as the entire offense looks to make strides from week to week.
- There was plenty of chatter from the defensive sideline as that group got the best of Thursday's practice. The offense had some firepower missing: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has yet to arrive at OTAs, and running back J.K. Dobbins.
- Rashod Bateman participated in route-running drills early in practice, making hard cuts and changing directions. While Bateman is still not working a full load, it was another positive day in his comeback from foot surgery.
- After arriving at OTAs this week, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews appears to have zero percent body fat. Andrews is always in excellent shape, but he looked particularly fit and seemed to be setting an early tone for another outstanding season.
- Charlie Kolar made several nice grabs when he was targeted and had a solid day. Kolar and Isaiah Likely are getting valuable OTA reps as they familiarize themselves with Monken's attack.
- With several corners including Marlon Humphrey, Pepe Williams and Kyu Blu Kelly not participating, Kevon Seymour and Trayvon Mullen had a busy day taking numerous reps. It was a productive day for both players as they compete for playing time in the cornerback rotation.
- Patrick Queen did a nice job reading and reacting on several pass routes and was solid in pass coverage. After practice, Queen said he hoped to play at a slightly lighter weight in 2023, and his quickness showed during his reps.