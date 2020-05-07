Predictions and What to Watch for With Ravens Schedule Release

When will the Ravens face their gauntlet?

We all try to predict the toughest part of the schedule. It is difficult to judge that accurately until the season starts. When last year's schedule was released, many people viewed the San Francisco 49ers as an "easy" opponent. Instead, the 49ers were the NFC's No. 1 seed and reached the Super Bowl. In fact, San Francisco became part of a challenging seven-game stretch in which the Ravens faced six teams who finished above .500 – Seattle (11-5), New England (12-4), Houston (10-6), Los Angeles Rams (9-7), San Francisco (13-3) and Buffalo (10-6). When the Ravens went undefeated facing those teams from Week 7 through Week 13, you knew they had something special going. This season, the Ravens have the league's "easiest" schedule on paper. But in addition to facing five playoff teams from 2019, the AFC North competition looks improved with Ben Roethlisberger's return to the Steelers, Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns' continued upgrade in talent. At some point, the Ravens will face a block of games that where they will need to play their best to win. That stretch will be easier to identify once the schedule is released.

When will the bye take place?

Most teams want their bye to take place between Weeks 7 and 9, around the midpoint of the season. Last year, the Ravens were happy to see their bye in Week 8. It came at an opportune time, following a long road trip to Seattle in Week 7, and before their Week 9 home game against the Patriots. The Ravens had extra time to recover from their longest trip of the season, and extra time to prepare for a Patriots team that was undefeated at the time. Seeing where their bye week falls in 2020 will be one of the first things that players and coaches look for.

How many times will the Ravens play back-to-back on the road, or at home?