Press Release: 2018 Pro Bowl Ravens

2018 PRO BOWL RAVENS

The NFL announced Tuesday that three Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl for their standout performances during the 2018 season. LB C.J. Mosley (fourth), S Eric Weddle (sixth – third with Ravens) and G Marshal Yanda (seventh) have been selected to play in the NFL's annual All-Star game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Orlando, Fla.

Below are the Ravens' 2018 Pro Bowlers who were selected to the AFC squad:

ILB C.J. MOSLEY – Fourth Pro Bowl

This marks Mosley's fourth Pro Bowl in five NFL seasons and his third-straight year earning the honor.

Posting a team-best 91 tackles (62 solo), a half-sack and three passes defensed, Mosley helps lead the Ravens' top-ranked defense, which stands No. 1 in both points (18.1) and yards (290.2) allowed per game.

With his fourth Pro Bowl, the 2014 first-round draft pick now ties OLB Peter Boulware for the seventh-most All-Star honors in Ravens history.

"I want to thank the Ravens organization, our fans, my peers and the coaches for voting me in," Mosley stated. "We have a great defensive line, a terrific group of linebackers and a really strong secondary, and everyone plays a big role in each other's success. I also want to thank the great Coach 'Wink' [Don Martindale, defensive coordinator] and Coach Mike [Macdonald, linebackers], who has been outstanding in his first year. While it's an honor to be a part of the Pro Bowl, hopefully I won't be playing in it because our team is in the Super Bowl."

S ERIC WEDDLE – Sixth Pro Bowl (Third with Ravens)

Weddle has now earned Pro Bowl honors in three-consecutive years – all while playing for the Ravens. Prior to his time in Baltimore, he went to three Pro Bowls while with the Chargers.

This season, Weddle has helped lead the Ravens' No. 1 defense, which has allowed the NFL's fewest points (18.1) and yards (290.2) per game.

Ranking second on the team with 66 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack, Weddle is part of Baltimore's third-ranked passing defense, which has given up just 202.6 yards per contest.

"To get recognized by your peers, the coaches and the fans – it means a lot," Weddle said. "It's always special to put in the hard work and to try your best and then get recognized. The Pro Bowl is something I never take for granted, and I'm pretty stoked about it. Each year you just work hard and try to play your very best. To receive recognition for what you do on the field – even if it may not show up in other areas – is awesome."

G MARSHAL YANDA – Seventh Pro Bowl

Considered one of the greatest players to ever wear a Ravens uniform, Yanda's seven-career Pro Bowls tie OLB Terrell Suggs for fourth most in franchise history.

This season, Yanda leads an offensive line that has helped the Ravens produce the NFL's No. 2 rushing attack (141.9 ypg). Dating back to Week 11, Baltimore has rushed for at least 190 yards in five-straight games, becoming the first team since the 1976 Steelers to accomplish such a feat.

The 12-year veteran has played in 160 games (149 starts) during his career, ranking as the second-most games among offensive linemen in Ravens history (Jonathan Ogden – 177).

Yanda has now earned Pro Bowl honors in seven of the past eight seasons, missing the 2017 campaign while out for 14 games with an ankle injury.

"To me, this is not an individual award," Yanda stated. "In football, you never do anything alone. We do everything as a team, and I consider this a team award. That being said, I don't take the honor for granted. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be. Thank you to our fans and the opposing coaches and players who voted for me. With the injury last year, it was very hard for me not being out there with my brothers, and it has been a long road back this season. I am so thankful to be playing this great game I love and grateful to be a part of this incredible organization."

FIRST ALTERNATE

K Justin Tucker: The most accurate kicker in NFL history has connected on 28 of 30 field goal attempts (93.3%) this season, with his only misses occurring on blocked kicks. Making 33 of 34 PATs, Tucker has scored 117 points through 14 games, ranking fifth most in the NFL. This season, he has twice been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Month (September and November). Tucker has also twice been named to the Pro Bowl (2013 and 2016).

SECOND ALTERNATE