Press Release: 2023 Ravens Foundation Play 60 Grant 

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. recently awarded $100,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in the Baltimore area. The Ravens' PLAY 60 Grant continues to provide financial support of up to $10,000 for both new and expanding programs or endeavors that promote physical fitness and/or nutrition education among youth. Over the past 17 years, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. has provided over $1.6 million in funding to support these deserving programs.

The 2022 PLAY 60 Grant helped fund a variety of projects, such as interscholastic athletic programs for students with disabilities, cooking and nutrition education and after-school mentorship programs. Each of these programs work to increase physical activity and nutrition awareness among local youth. A few examples of projects that received grants for 2022 include:

Friends of Great Kids Farm who works with City Schools to bring students to the 33-acre urban farm with a stream, woods, fields and greenhouses, providing students hands-on opportunities to connect farm and plate, reinforce curricular concepts, strengthen environmental literacy, and promote healthy habits for the whole child; The League of Dreams provides adaptive and traditional sports clinics, drills, games and camps for youth with disabilities, which in turn, fosters their social skills, sports mechanics, and overall well-being; PeacePlayers provides high-quality sports and leadership development education to youth in underserved communities in East and West Baltimore using basketball and peace education to provide youth the skills to mitigate conflict and grow as ambassadors for peace in their communities.

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in Baltimore and throughout the state of Maryland. Annually, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. provides more than $500,000 in grant funding to local nonprofits. In addition to the PLAY 60 Grant program, other foundation projects include the Ravens Scholarship Program, the Ravens Youth Football Equipment and Apparel Grant Program, renovations of Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School and Recreation Center (2023), Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School (2022), Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay Elementary Schools (2021) and Webster Kendrick Boys and Girls Club (2019), Kaboom! Playground builds at Edgecombe Circle Elementary (2020), Douglass Homes (2018), German Park (2011) and the Good Samaritan Hospital Child Development Center (2009); the school transformation project with Heart of America at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School (2017), the completion of a library renovation at Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary School #34 (2015), the build partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake in the Pigtown neighborhood (2014), and stadium renovations at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (2008) and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (2006).

2023 Ravens PLAY 60 Grant Recipients:

Baltimore SquashWise

Baltimore Urban Baseball Association

Black Girls Cook

Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School

Cool Kids Campaign Foundation, Inc.

Corner Team Boxing

Friends of Patterson Park

Girls in the Game

Girls on the Run of Central Maryland, Inc.

Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake

Harlem Lacrosse Baltimore

Horizon Day Camp

KEEN Greater DC-Baltimore

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

Special Olympics Maryland

The Complete Player Charity aka TCP Youth Empowerment

Wye River Upper School