Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Accepting Applications for 2024 "Huddle Up For Health" Community Health Equity Grant

Focused on providing awareness and support to the community by addressing health disparities, the "Huddle Up for Health" program initiative stems from the decades-long partnership between the Baltimore Ravens and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst). The program continues the ongoing community wellness and health equity initiatives established by the two organizations, while broadening focus to include other health challenges individuals face throughout Maryland.

"Supporting mental health organizations isn't just about fostering individual well-being; it's about building a society that values empathy, understanding and resilience, and creating a foundation for a healthier, more compassionate community," said vice president of community relations and executive director of the Ravens Foundation Heather Darney. "We're grateful to collaborate with CareFirst to show support for the organizations that prioritize this meaningful work."

In its second year, the Huddle Up for Health program will award a grant to a chosen Maryland nonprofit organization to build new programming or enhance current initiatives centered around mental health support and awareness. Eligible nonprofits can apply to receive up to $50,000 in grant funding.

The Ravens and CareFirst will jointly recognize the 2024 Huddle Up for Health grant recipient organization by helping bring their mental health programming to life and highlighting their efforts at a 2024 Baltimore Ravens home game. Applicants can apply for the grant program here through May 17, 2024.

"Mental health is foundational to overall health outcomes, and many people experience barriers when accessing necessary care," said Mack McGee, chief marketing officer at CareFirst. "The Huddle Up for Health program aims to reduce stigma and increase accessibility through innovative programs throughout the state. What I appreciate about the tenure of this partnership and the extension of it to include programming like this is we aren't just helping people; we're realizing the power two anchor institutions hold when our missions are aligned to generate impact with and for our local communities."

In 2023, the two organizations announced the first Huddle Up for Health grant for Maryland-based mental health nonprofits. Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing was selected as the first grant recipient out of a pool of more than 100 applicants. The organization focuses on supporting youth through mentorship to self-manage their emotional, behavioral, physical and medical regulation. Since receiving this grant, Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing has been able to advance initiatives in support of youth recovery through a care transition program that will help youth be successful as they rejoin their community and redefine their future.

To stay up to date on Huddle Up for Health and learn more about the Ravens' community initiatives and involvement, visit www.baltimoreravens.com/community. For more information on how CareFirst is transforming healthcare, visit www.carefirst.com/transformation.

In its 86th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2023, CareFirst infused $233 million in support of regional community impact to improve overall health and advance accessible, affordable, equitable, high-quality healthcare. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit www.carefirst.com.

