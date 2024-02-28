Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader Tryouts

The Baltimore Ravens will host tryouts for their 2024 cheerleading squad on Saturday (March 2) and Sunday (March 3) at the Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club. Saturday registration will be held between 9 – 9:30 a.m., and material will be taught from 9:45 – 11 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with call-backs to take place on Sunday.

"We're extremely excited to grow our Ravens Cheer family for the upcoming season," Ravens head coach of cheerleading Tina Galdieri stated. "Our squad is honored to be a part of the NFL's top-ranked game entertainment team, so we're searching for talented and passionate individuals who will help us uphold that high standard in 2024. Tryouts are a great opportunity for new faces to show their skills and for current athletes to continue developing their craft."

Over 200 male and female hopefuls will participate in open tryouts, but only a select few will make the final squad. Media members are invited to attend tryouts from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Sunday to capture event footage and obtain interviews.

For more information on the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and this weekend's tryouts, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Cheerleaders.

Media members should contact Bryan Corvera with questions or to coordinate interviews.

Who: Ravens Cheerleading Hopefuls

What: 2024 Ravens Cheerleading Squad Tryouts

Where: Merritt Clubs Downtown Athletic Club

210 E. Centre Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

When: Saturday, March 2, from 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 3, from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.

Media Contact: Bryan Corvera