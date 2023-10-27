Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday the launch of their #FeedTheFlock food collection efforts, in partnership with Safeway and the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). Over the past 28 years, the Ravens have supported the food bank as the largest charitable food provider in Maryland.
Detailed below are a variety of ways fans can donate to the collection:
Month of November
Online and In-store Donations
- Fans are encouraged to help #FeedTheFlock from Nov. 1 – Nov. 30 by donating to the team's online fundraiser, organized by the Ravens and the MFB. To donate, please visit the Baltimore Ravens Family Food and Funds Virtual Food Drive.
- From Oct. 28 – Nov. 24, Safeway, the official supermarket of the Ravens and proud title sponsor of Purple, Tailgaters and RavensWalk, will collect monetary donations at Baltimore-area stores. The proceeds will be converted into non-perishable food items and donated to the MFB.
_Friday, Nov. 3 _
Pack to Give Back Holiday Meal Packing Event
- On Friday, Nov. 3, Ravens staff will volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank's "Pack to Give Back" event at the Baltimore Convention Center to help create holiday meal boxes for thousands of food-insecure Marylanders across the state.
Sunday, Nov. 5
Gameday Collection
- Collection efforts will be enhanced with the 28th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, when the Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 5 at M&T Bank Stadium. Prior to kickoff (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), MFB volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances. MFB will also be on RavensWalk collecting credit and debit card donations. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed through the food bank's statewide network of community partners. The 28th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris Moving & Storage, which will transport all collected items from the stadium to the MFB.
_Tuesday, Nov. 28 _
Giving Tuesday Telethon
- The Maryland Food Bank will team up with WBAL-TV 11, WBAL NewsRadio, and 98 Rock to host its annual Giving Tuesday Telethon on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Throughout the day, program viewers and listeners will be encouraged to call and make donations to help provide nutritious food to Marylanders in need this holiday season and all year long. Tune in to WBAL-TV during the day to learn how to contribute.
_Maryland Food Bank (MFB) Fast Facts: _
- The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders.
- For more than 40 years, MFB has been leading the fight against hunger in the state, and longtime collaborative partnerships with organizations like the Baltimore Ravens have been instrumental to this work.
- MFB estimates that up to 2 million Marylanders may face food insecurity–that's 1 in 3 residents who don't have regular access to healthy meals.
- The food bank supports a food assistance network of more than 360 community organizations statewide that collectively provide nearly 1,100 distribution points — food pantries, emergency shelters, schools, and senior residences — with much-needed food for their local communities.
- Last year, the food bank's statewide food assistance network distributed more than 41 million meals, the equivalent of 114,000 meals per day. MFB will continue to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities while collaborating with partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive.
- MFB will continue to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities while collaborating with partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive.
- MFB is mostly in need of healthy non-perishable food items, including canned proteins like tuna, chicken and peanut butter, canned low sugar fruits and low sodium vegetables, shelf-stable milk, breakfast items, rice and pasta.
_ About Safeway: _
- Safeway in the Mid-Atlantic Division is part of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI). Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Cos. is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Mid-Atlantic Division operates Safeway stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Delaware. Safeway is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.
- During 2021, Safeway and Safeway Foundation locally donated nearly $4 million in food and financial support to help people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities, and veterans. For more information, visit www.safeway.com and www.safewayfoundation.org.
Visit www.Baltimoreravens.com/fooddrive to learn more on how everyone can contribute to the 2022 Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive.