Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Fellowship for Diversity in Football

For the third-consecutive year, the Baltimore Ravens are conducting their Fellowship for Diversity in Football program, which stems from an organizational commitment that fosters the inclusion and development of minorities and women to help grow the game of football.

Under the leadership of owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens offer paid fellowships for qualified candidates in the following areas: coaching, analytics, strength and conditioning, player engagement and athletic training.

The positions are designed for recent college graduates, providing a steppingstone to a career in football.

"It's vital that we create opportunities for diverse candidates to succeed in every aspect of football," Newsome stated. "Diversity, inclusion and development are pillars of growing this great game, and those priorities only strengthen the foundation of a team."

In 2023, Marianna Salas joins the Ravens as a Coaching Research Fellow. In her role, she will focus on the combination of analytics and coaching, helping provide comprehensive advance reports, opponent and self-scouting evaluations and informational resources for the coaching staff.

Salas is a 2023 graduate of Tulane Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctorate (sports law concentration). Prior to that, she majored in human and organizational development, with a minor in business, at Vanderbilt University. While at Tulane and Vanderbilt, Salas worked for the football teams, most recently (2020-22) serving as a defensive and player personnel assistant for the Green Wave. In 2022, she completed a training camp internship with the New York Jets' pro personnel department.

Below are recent members of the Ravens' Fellowship for Diversity in Football program, listed by the year in which they started and noting their current title within an organization:

Kaelyn Buskey (2021) – Current Ravens Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

Rich Olekanma (2021) – Former Ravens Coaching Research & Development Fellow / Current San Francisco 49ers Football Research & Development Analyst

Lori Robinson (2021) – Current Ravens Player Engagement Fellow

Matt Robinson (2021) – Current Ravens Defensive Quality Control Coach

Brendan Clark (2022) – Current Ravens Defensive Coaching Fellow

Megan Rosburg (2022) – Current Ravens Assistant to the Head Coach

Marianna Salas (2023) – Current Ravens Coaching Research Fellow

