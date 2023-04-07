Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Host Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Wednesday, April 12 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The L.I.F.T. Conference is a leadership seminar for female student-athletes from local high schools. Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Maryland high schools were invited to apply for the conference, with many receiving referrals from their coaches and/or athletic directors. The criteria to be selected included those student-athletes who serve as both an "untitled leader" and "unsung hero" for their respective sports programs.

The event is designed to empower the next generation of female student-athletes and develop their leadership skills, helping them succeed both on and off the playing field. L.I.F.T. engages the young women in conversation about how their sports skills translate to their off-field endeavors (relationships, college preparation, workplace, professional sports arena, etc.). The students will have an opportunity to hear from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (12:30 p.m.), as well as studio host and reporter for NFL Media Programming, Stacey Dales (1:15 p.m.).

Following an incredible collegiate basketball career at the University of Oklahoma, Dales was the third overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2002 WNBA draft. Dales played seven seasons in the WNBA and was a member of the Canadian national team in the 2000 Olympics. Since her retirement, Dales has become a sports media reporter and can be seen on NFL Now, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning. To learn more about Stacey's career, please click here.

Strive, How You Lead Matters will lead an interactive discussion with the group before it breaks into a workout session designed to help the students discover how their on-field skills can be applied to their personal and professional lives. A second group discussion will then take place in the late morning. Strive provides highly-specialized leadership training to a nationally-diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and adult leaders through residential summer programs and in-school workshops. Since 1996, Strive has taught leadership qualities to students and educators from more than 40 states and seven countries worldwide.

Who: John Harbaugh (Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens)

Stacey Dales (Former Professional Basketball player; Current Reporter, NFL Network)

Sarah Snyder (Director of Sports Nutrition, Baltimore Ravens)

Jalyn Powell, M.A. (Program Manager, Strive)

Caroline Fitzsimmons (Personal Trainer)

Maryland-Area High School Female Student-Athletes

What: Baltimore Ravens L.I.F.T. Conference

Where: Under Armour Performance Center

1 Winning Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

When: Wednesday, April 12

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Details: Please see the attached sheet for a detailed timeline.

Coach Harbaugh will address the students at approximately 12:30 p.m.