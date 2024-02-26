Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Partner with Lights On! and Baltimore City Police Department to Bring Mission to Baltimore Community

Lights On! – a community-driven program with the mission to strengthen police/community relationships – announced its expansion into Baltimore City in partnership with the Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) and the Baltimore Ravens. This marks the organization's first partnership in Baltimore.

A 3:30 p.m. press conference to formally announce the partnership will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29 at Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District. Representatives from each organization, including Ravens president Sashi Brown, will speak at the event.

Media interested in attending should RSVP to ***briana.vaughn@ravens.nfl.net****. *

Through the program, when a BPD officer is engaging in a routine traffic stop involving a mechanical violation (e.g. burned out light bulb, broken turn signal), instead of issuing a ticket for the violation, the officer can provide a voucher for free repair at a participating local auto repair shop. BPD is pleased to partner with the following businesses for this program:

Bumper Globe Collison Centre

Day's Auto Body

"Rebuilding trust between law enforcement and our neighborhoods is one of our key priorities – and partnerships like this one with Lights On! and the Baltimore Ravens help us do exactly that," Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "We want to make sure everyone has access to needed resources to get necessary repairs and keep our roadway and residents safe. This program adds one more tool for our department to serve residents in the best way possible, and I'm looking forward to seeing the positive results in what I hope is just a first partnership with one of our districts."

"As a former Police Chief and the MN Commissioner of Public Safety, the simplicity and effectiveness of Lights On! is second to none," John M. Harrington, CEO of Lights On!, stated. "Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need. We are giving officers a new tool on their toolbelt that enhances trust and creates positive community/police interactions."

The Lights On! initiative will launch in the Eastern District and expand to the entire City of Baltimore in the coming months. Lights On! has partnered with 163 law enforcement agencies across 21 states and surpassed the 10,000 voucher-redeemed milestone in 2022. That yielded 10,000 restorative interactions and 10,000 safer cars on the road.

"The Baltimore Police Department is proud to partner with Lights On! and the Baltimore Ravens in piloting this program in our Eastern District," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "This program gives officers a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution for drivers who may face barriers in completing necessary safety repairs. We look forward to seeing positive results from the program and expansion in the future to additional districts."

Local auto service providers that are interested in the program can sign up to be a Lights On! service location at LightsOnUS.Org/auto-shops.

Who:

Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown

Lights On! Vice President Sherman Patterson

Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department

What:

Lights On! Partnership Announcement

Where:

Baltimore City Police Department Eastern District

1620 Edison Highway

Baltimore, MD 21213

When:

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

3:30-4:30 p.m.

About Lights On!