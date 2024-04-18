Ravens, The Stephen And Renee Bisciotti Foundation, And M&T Bank Donate $20 Million to Support College Track's Baltimore Expansion

Baltimore, Md. (April 18, 2024) – The Baltimore Ravens, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, M&T Bank and College Track today announced the launch of [the Baltimore Ravens College Track Center], made possible by a $20 million donation to College Track, a national, comprehensive college completion program that makes a 10-year commitment to students from underserved communities who seek to become the first in their families to earn a bachelor's degree. The Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens will donate $10 million, and the M&T Charitable Foundation will donate $10 million to enable College Track to create a foundation and center in Baltimore to support Baltimore City Public School students throughout their educational journey from high school, into college and their entrance into the professional world.

This support, coupled with a significant investment from College Track, will provide for a physical site in Baltimore, which includes a space for high school scholars and a staff to deliver the program, as well as assist the organization in navigating additional operational costs associated with establishing a presence. College Track currently operates 12 centers nationwide, supporting students from underrepresented communities with state-of-the art facilities and a team of educators to advise students during their educational and professional career. College Track's program focuses on empowering first-generation college students with graduates attaining bachelor's degrees at a rate over two and half times higher than their peers. The program's impact extends beyond graduation, as alumni report earning an average income of over $91,000.

"This distinctive cross-sector collaboration enables us to offer our innovative program in a city that is critical to the future of American education, and filled with promising young people who want to realize their biggest dreams," said Dr. Shirley M. Collado, President and CEO of College Track. "College Track prides itself on the 10-year promise we make to every one of our scholars, and we are thrilled to find equally invested partners in Baltimore—the Ravens, M&T Bank, and Baltimore City Public Schools—who believe so deeply in changing the narrative around college completion by centering students who are constantly underestimated."

College Track's first center on the East Coast was established in Prince George's County, Md., in partnership with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and Prince George's County Public Schools. Located in Durant's hometown, the center had an inaugural class of 69 students from Suitland High School. College Track also operates a center in Southeast Washington, D.C.

"The Ravens and the Bisciotti family believe enormously in Baltimore, in our youth and in the transformative power of education," said Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens. "This Ravens College Access Initiative puts our belief into action, in a deeply impactful way that will reach thousands of talented and promising youths across greater Baltimore. We are so grateful for the vision, commitment and partnership of both College Track and our great partner M&T Bank to launch the Baltimore Ravens College Track. We are also pleased to increase support of Bridges and College Bound, long-time community partners of the Ravens, who have a tremendous track record of success supporting underserved students."

In total, the Ravens College Access Program will be supported by $50 million in donations over the next decade, which will benefit three organizations dedicated to providing access to higher education for all students: College Bound, Bridges Baltimore and College Track. The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens will contribute $30 million to the three college completion programs ($10 million to each of the three programs) while M&T Bank will donate $10 million to College Track and College Track will commit a $10 million investment.

"Access to education is a powerful way we can transform lives and uplift our Baltimore communities," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's Regional President for Greater Baltimore. "By providing essential support to college completion programs, we are equipping students with the resources they need to reach their full potential."

College Track's Baltimore program will directly benefit students in the Baltimore City Public Schools.

"Post-secondary success for students is a major body of work for City Schools, but we must collaborate to give our students the opportunities they deserve. We are excited that these notable community partners are stepping forward to bring College Track to our community and joining our school system in expanding the college access ecosystem that prepares students for higher education and a family-sustaining career," said Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of Baltimore City Public Schools. "Baltimore City is stronger when we work together, and this partnership will no doubt prove that to be true."

The collaborative efforts of these organizations will enhance the support of historically underrepresented communities, reaching Baltimore City students at critical junctures in their educational journeys, fostering academic excellence and financial stability. By providing comprehensive support, the Ravens, The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, and M&T Bank will empower the next generation to pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

About College Track

College Track's mission is to democratize potential by equipping students confronting systemic barriers to earn a bachelor's degree in pursuit of a life of opportunity, choice, purpose, and power. Today, more than 4,000 College Track high school and college students from underserved communities in California, Colorado, Louisiana, and the D.C. Metro Area are moving toward their goal to become the first in their family to earn a bachelor's degree. Across the nation, our 1,100 alumni embody a vision of equity rooted in possibility and progress. Ninety percent of our students are first-generation college students, and 84 percent are from underserved communities. They earn their bachelor's degrees at more than two and a half times the rate of their first-generation peers. To learn more about College Track and the impactful work being done to support first-generation and underserved students, visit collegetrack.org.

