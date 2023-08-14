Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour joined forces to provide custom uniforms [photo gallery] for female student-athletes as part of the inaugural season of girls' flag football with Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS).

This past February, on National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour announced a collaboration with FCPS to pilot a girls' flag football program at its high schools. With grant funding from the Ravens and uniforms from Under Armour, FCPS will field 10 teams this fall.

On August 14, Under Armour unveiled the new uniforms for the girls' seven-on-seven league prior to Ravens training camp practice at the team's Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, MD. All 10 FCPS programs were in attendance to receive their uniforms and hear from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during an unforgettable team bonding experience ahead of the inaugural season.

"We were thrilled to host this uniform unveiling event for the student-athletes who will participate in the inaugural season of girls high school flag football in Maryland," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "This is the next step in anticipation of the season kickoff for this girls' flag initiative, and together with Under Armour, we're excited for what this program has in store for years to come."

The program aims to pave the way for female student-athletes in every Maryland county to eventually receive these same opportunities well into the future. Ultimately, the Ravens continue to seek opportunities for high schools statewide to develop new and innovative athletic activities that benefit the physical, social and emotional well-being of female student-athletes.

Globally, flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports, with more than 20 million participants in 100 countries and counting. The introduction of a girls' flag football pilot to Frederick County marks a major milestone for the Ravens and Under Armour, who jointly aspire to pave the way for female student-athletes in every Maryland county to receive similar athletic opportunities.

"At Under Armour, we are passionate about improving access to varsity sport, and particularly here in our home state of Maryland," said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing for Under Armour. "Inspired by our core values to 'Love Athletes' and 'Stand for Equality,' we are excited to build upon our past partnerships with the Ravens and MPSSAA and continue fostering opportunities for more female student-athletes to experience the physical, emotional and social advantages of sports."

As the initiative's official uniform provider, Under Armour engaged in a collaborative design process over the last several months with the students, who helped make selections from the company's premium performance apparel designs.